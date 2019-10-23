Car Keys Express Expands Line of Aftermarket Keys with Release of Remote Keys for Ford Vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Keys Express announces the addition of two new remote keys to its line of aftermarket products. Coverage includes three million late model Ford Fusion and F-series trucks. The new keys, with integrated remotes and retractable blades, have the same functionality as the original manufacturer's versions—providing Ford owners with high-quality alternatives to expensive OEM devices.

"Car Keys Express is the first and only company to offer a diverse line of modern, aftermarket keys. Our innovations allow retailers and key professionals to offer their customers an alternative to expensive OEM devices." said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express LLC. "This latest release is yet another demonstration of our commitment to saving the industry and consumers time and money."

Key Features:

Two configurations: three- and four-button

Compatible with nearly three million vehicles from 2013-2019

Replaces OEM models 164-R8130 and 164-R7986

Cost 40-70% less than OEM

FCC-certified

Water-resistant design

Compatible with all standard industry diagnostic tools and equipment

Can be reprogrammed multiple times

"Better-than-OEM" three-year warranty

Designed and assembled in the United States

Retailers, key professionals, and consumers no longer have to pay top dollar for OEM keys. These keys are the latest of a long line of remote and smart keys released by Car Keys Express. It follows the previously released universal Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, and Mazda remote key; Nissan and Infiniti Smart Key; Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep FOBIK; and the Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep remote key. Together with Universal Car Remotes and Universal Car Keys developed and manufactured by the company, Car Keys Express offers aftermarket keys and remotes providing coverage for most of the 250 million North American cars on the road today—for a fraction of the cost.

For product information or to place an order, visit CarKeysExpress.com/universal-car-keys

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015, EY Entrepreneur of the Year® for Manufacturing in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com .

