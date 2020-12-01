Car Keys Express Introduces the World's First Car key Vending Machine

The all-in-one user interface and key scanner, cutter, and inventory storage solution simplifies key replacement for retailers and offers consumers an alternative to the time, expense, and hassle of a car dealership service appointment. Retailers can cover up to 170 million vehicles with no investment in inventory, tools, or staff training. Keys NOW! accepts customer payment, including ApplePay, to further simplify the purchase process. Retailers will enjoy increased foot traffic, incremental sales, and a large revenue share.

"Automated key machines have been hugely successful. We see them everywhere. But they don't make car keys. Ours does," said Mike Bliss, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Car Keys Express. "Consumers have few options for replacing keys besides the dealership. With keys easily costing $300 or $400, they're eager for more convenient, lower-cost alternatives. Retailers love it too. Automotive keys have a much higher average selling price compared to residential keys, so we offer dramatically higher revenues."

Car Keys Express breakthroughs in universal key technology, imaging, and robotics taking decades to develop have finally combined to reveal the next "big thing" in retail. Consumers can instantly replace car keys—including "smart" keys and high-security "laser-cut" keys—at up to 75% off dealership prices. If required, keys are dispensed with an EZ Installer™ which allows the consumer to pair the new key to their vehicle with the press of a button.

"Look at your own keychain," said Mark Lanwehr, Car Keys Express Founder and CEO. "Chances are, If you want to replace that car key, you need to go to a dealership. It's a monopoly that's existed for decades. With Keys NOW! we're transforming key replacement from a professional service monopoly to a vending machine we can put on any corner. But it doesn't stop there. When you add the vending machine with our ROKS retail key scanners, our key replacement mobile phone app, and our mobile technicians nationwide, it forms a highly-integrated order-taking and fulfillment platform that's unmatched in the industry."

Keys NOW! will be available to select retailers in limited quantities beginning mid 2021. For more information or to request consideration for a store pilot, visit CarKeysExpress.com/vending .

Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, EY Entrepreneur of the Year® for Manufacturing in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com .

