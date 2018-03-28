Car Keys Express Launches Affiliate Program

Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express explained, "Since 2008, we've been revolutionizing the key replacement industry with our mobile, discount service. We grew rapidly by providing consumers an alternative to the time, expense, and hassle of a dealership service appointment. The Car Keys Express Affiliate Program is yet another innovation. Creating partnerships with businesses and individuals allows them to market our service and earn commissions in return. The program opens an opportunity to create a significant revenue stream."

The Car Keys Express Affiliate Program debuts with a generous commission schedule of up to 10% paid for each purchase made using an affiliate's referral link. This link may be distributed digitally or through social and print media. A downloadable marketing toolkit is available. Affiliates also earn a multi-tier commission for sales completed by individuals or businesses they refer to the program, offering unlimited earning potential.

Successful affiliates include online and brick-and-mortar retailers, publications, bloggers, social influencers, and podcast hosts. To learn more or sign up for the program, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com/AffiliateProgram.

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global technology leader in automotive security technology, manufacturing the world's only aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express is a division of iKeyless, the world's first online retailer of automotive keys and keyless entry remotes. iKeyless specializes in the design, manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail sale of replacement automotive keys and keyless entry remotes. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.

