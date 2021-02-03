Car Keys Express Launches First-of-its-Kind Comprehensive Automated Retail Key Cutting Machine

Keys NOW! is a revolutionary automated car and house key duplication machine that simplifies key cutting for retailers. It's the first and only key machine that cuts both house keys and car keys in a single, fully-automated device that any associate can operate. It's as easy to use as a microwave oven—open the door, insert the key, and stand back. Keys NOW! does the rest. Keys NOW! comes complete with an integrated inventory storage system. Retailers enjoy high margins, incremental sales, and increased foot traffic, while giving consumers an easier, less expensive alternative to a dealership service appointment. Now, it's easier than ever for retailers to enter the multi-billion dollar car key industry.

"Retail key programs are out-of-date and far too complex. Store associates have told us they're afraid of cutting expensive car keys," said Mike Bliss, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Car Keys Express. "We set out to develop a fully-automated machine that's simple enough for any store associates to use immediately. Keys NOW! does all the work, so now every store associate can make keys without any special expertise."

Key Machine Features

The machine combines a scanner, key cutter, and touch-screen interface to create a seamless and simple user experience.

Intuitive graphic interface lets consumers verify pricing and availability on their own, without a store associate.

Consumers can replace car keys, including "smart" keys and high-security "laser-cut" keys, at up to 75% off dealership prices.

Automated processes eliminate human error and costly "miscuts." Even untrained employees can cut keys instantly with greater than 99% accuracy.

Keys NOW! includes an integrated, secured key inventory management system.

Car Keys Express' universal key technology reduces SKU counts, allowing Keys NOW! to stock keys for most vehicles in a small footprint.

"Do-it-for-me" strategy facilitates retailers who want their associates to actively, personally engage their customers. Keys NOW! is part of a growing ecosystem of technology solutions designed to simplify automotive key replacement. An automated vending machine, coming in Q3 2021, provides a completely "hands off" solution.

Car Keys Express CEO Mark Lanwehr: "At Car Keys Express, our stated goal is to make replacing car keys simple, and with Keys NOW!, we've succeeded. This level of simplicity and automation has never been seen in our industry. But it doesn't stop there. Our Keys NOW! Vending Machine coming later this year offers even more automation, giving retailers a true consumer DIY option. Both these machines will be integrated with our mobile van service to allow for maximum vehicle coverage, "white glove" on-location fulfillment, and more exciting service features we'll announce later this year. No other key replacement company comes close to this level of integration, further demonstrating our commitment to lead our industry with groundbreaking technologies."

Keys NOW! is currently rolling out at select retailers. For more information or to request consideration for a store pilot, visit CarKeysExpress.com/KeysNow.

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Car Keys Express