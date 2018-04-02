Car Keys Express, Leader in Key Replacement, Announces Mobile Reconditioning Division

The initial service offering, paintless dent repair, is available now in Louisville, KY, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, and Indianapolis. The company will roll out additional reconditioning services and expand to other major markets later this year.

Paintless dent repair, also known as paintless dent removal, is the fastest, most affordable way to remove minor to medium vehicle dents. The company's technicians are small dent repair experts who use state-of-the-art technology to repair dents, hail damage, door dings, and creases without damaging the vehicle's original paint. Technicians perform this minimally invasive process with special tools to massage panels back to their original shape.

When asked why the company is expanding into the reconditioning business, Mark Lanwehr, Founder and President of Car Keys Express, said, "In 2008, we invented total lot key maintenance with our discount, on-site key replacement service. Now we're bringing this same model to reconditioning. All of our key replacement clients also need reconditioning services. Adding these services is a logical next step for us. By providing a single-vendor solution, we're able to streamline the process of making cars more like-new."

Like Car Keys Express, Car Care Express delivers the highest-quality service, with the best-equipped vans, and background-checked, professionally trained employees. Technicians are full-time and salaried, and the company is dedicated to providing timely, route-based service. Consumers will also enjoy the convenience of on-demand service, performed when and where requested.

About Car Care Express

Car Care Express is a division of Car Keys Express, an independently owned automotive technology company. Car Keys Express specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of automotive keys, remotes, and related technologies and is the world's only manufacturer of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. In 2016 and 2017, Inc. Magazine honored Car Keys Express with its Inc. 5000 award, which recognizes America's fastest-growing private companies. Car Keys Express was also named 2017 Business of the Year by Business First, which acknowledges industry-leaders in growth, innovation, and philanthropy. To learn more, visit www.CarCareExpress.com.

