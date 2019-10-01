Car Keys Express Wins Inc. Magazine's "Inc. 5000" Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced last week that Car Keys Express is once again featured on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known companies first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

To be awarded a spot on Inc. 5000's annual list multiple times is not an easy task. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied over the years, only a fraction are recognized more than once. Maintaining a winning streak on the coveted list for a fourth consecutive year is truly an extraordinary accomplishment—putting the brand in elite company.

"Car Keys Express' fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000 is a direct result of the company's determination to strengthen our position as an industry leader and innovator," said Car Keys Express Founder and Owner Mark Lanwehr. "Through years of research and development, we've answered the industry need for affordable automotive key replacement solutions. Our expansion into the retail sector and mobile reconditioning space reflects our commitment to meet the demand of our business and consumer clients. Our team's dedication to growth and innovation has never been stronger."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Car Keys Express won its first accolade from Inc. 5000 in 2016 and has grown exponentially over the years. Since its founding, the organization has seen immense growth, disrupting the industry with technological advancements, research and development, nationwide mobile key replacement, and successfully entering the retail market. Car Keys Express continues to expand into new categories, most recently adding mobile reconditioning to their list of services. More information about the company and its achievements can be found at www.CarKeysExpress.com .

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015, EY Entrepreneur of the Year® for Manufacturing in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com .

