Car Leasing Market Analysis, ALD SA and Arval Service Lease Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 08:35 ET
The car leasing market size is expected to increase by 18.38 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.17% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The car leasing market will be led by APAC during the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 78% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as large volume production of automotive, rising population, and growing spending power. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is a key country in the market.
The car leasing market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- Market Landscape
- Key regions and countries
- Overall market growth and forecast
- Market sizing methodology
- List of exhibits and table of contents
The car leasing market report covers the following areas:
ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Athlon Car Lease International BV, Avis Budget Group Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation NV, and Sixt SE are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- ALD SA - Through this service, the clients can pay the leasing company a regular monthly lease payment to cover financing, depreciation of the vehicle, and the cost of various services provided in relation to the use of the vehicle.
- Arval Service Lease - It is an easy and cost-effective way to finance and manage business vehicles. For a fixed monthly payment public can lease brand new cars and vans without having to find the initial capital to purchase them.
- Athlon Car Lease International BV - The company offers various leasing services such as FullServiceLease, VanLease, ChangeMyCar, and ShortLease.
Rising technological obsolescence of older cars is driving the growth of the market. Automotive manufacturers are constantly developing new technologies to attract buyers. Hence, consumers prefer to purchase cars with new and advanced features.
Limited customer awareness and acceptance in semi-urban and rural areas are challenging the market growth. Car leasing is not popular in semi-urban and rural areas. Moreover, car leasing companies levy additional charges for extra miles traveled, excessive wear and tear, etc.
- End-user
- Commercial Customers
- Non-commercial Customers
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder the car leasing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the parent market and its analysis
- Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news
|
Car Leasing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.17%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
18.38 mn units
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.40
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 78%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Athlon Car Lease International BV, Avis Budget Group Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation NV, and Sixt SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
