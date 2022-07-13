Car Leasing Market Analysis, ALD SA and Arval Service Lease Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Gain access to a report summary describing the market. The sample report is available in PDF format - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41043&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

This sample will also cover the following information

Market Landscape

Key regions and countries

Overall market growth and forecast

Market sizing methodology

List of exhibits and table of contents

Scope of the Car Leasing Market

The car leasing market report covers the following areas:

Car Leasing Market Size - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41043&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

Car Leasing Market Trends - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41043&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

Car Leasing Market Industry Analysis - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41043&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 - https://live.technavio.com/direct_payment_basic?link=MTQyNjU0&sku=IRTNTR41043

Main players in the car leasing market

ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Athlon Car Lease International BV, Avis Budget Group Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation NV, and Sixt SE are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ALD SA - Through this service, the clients can pay the leasing company a regular monthly lease payment to cover financing, depreciation of the vehicle, and the cost of various services provided in relation to the use of the vehicle.

- Through this service, the clients can pay the leasing company a regular monthly lease payment to cover financing, depreciation of the vehicle, and the cost of various services provided in relation to the use of the vehicle. Arval Service Lease - It is an easy and cost-effective way to finance and manage business vehicles. For a fixed monthly payment public can lease brand new cars and vans without having to find the initial capital to purchase them.

Athlon Car Lease International BV - The company offers various leasing services such as FullServiceLease, VanLease, ChangeMyCar, and ShortLease.

Do you want to know what strategies are used by top players to stay ahead in the competition? Find it here - https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41043&type=sample&rfs=epd&src=report

Key drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the car leasing market

Rising technological obsolescence of older cars is driving the growth of the market. Automotive manufacturers are constantly developing new technologies to attract buyers. Hence, consumers prefer to purchase cars with new and advanced features.

Limited customer awareness and acceptance in semi-urban and rural areas are challenging the market growth. Car leasing is not popular in semi-urban and rural areas. Moreover, car leasing companies levy additional charges for extra miles traveled, excessive wear and tear, etc.

Segmentation of the car leasing market

End-user

Commercial Customers



Non-commercial Customers

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Europe

Key Highlights of the car leasing market

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder the car leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the parent market and its analysis

Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news

Related Reports

Car Fleet Leasing Market in US - https://www.technavio.com/report/car-fleet-leasing-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe - https://www.technavio.com/report/vehicle-leasing-market-industry-analysis

Car Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.17% Market growth 2021-2025 18.38 mn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.40 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 78% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Athlon Car Lease International BV, Avis Budget Group Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation NV, and Sixt SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Global trucking market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 17: Commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

5.3 Commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Commercial customers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Non-commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

5.4 Non-commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Non-commercial customers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End user

5.5 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 43: ALD SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 44: ALD SA - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 45: ALD SA - Key news

10.3 ALD SA

Exhibit 46: ALD SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Arval Service Lease - Overview



Exhibit 48: Arval Service Lease - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Arval Service Lease - Key offerings

10.4 Arval Service Lease

Exhibit 50: Athlon Car Lease International BV - Overview



Exhibit 51: Athlon Car Lease International BV - Product and service

10.5 Athlon Car Lease International BV

Exhibit 52: Athlon Car Lease International BV - Key news



Exhibit 53: Athlon Car Lease International BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Avis Budget Group Inc.

Exhibit 57: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 58: Deutsche Leasing AG - Overview



Exhibit 59: Deutsche Leasing AG - Business segments

10.7 Deutsche Leasing AG

Exhibit 60: Deutsche Leasing AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Deutsche Leasing AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 62: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 65: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 66: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key news

10.9 Europcar Mobility Group SA

Exhibit 68: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Segment focus



Exhibit 70: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments

10.10 Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 72: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 74: LeasePlan Corporation NV - Overview



Exhibit 75: LeasePlan Corporation NV - Business segments

10.11 LeasePlan Corporation NV

Exhibit 76: LeasePlan Corporation NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: LeasePlan Corporation NV - Segment focus



Exhibit 78: Sixt SE - Overview



Exhibit 79: Sixt SE - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Sixt SE - Key offerings

10.12 Sixt SE

Exhibit 81: Sixt SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources



Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio