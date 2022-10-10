Car Leasing Market Size to Grow by USD 51.32 Bn, Global Trucking Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Leasing Market by End-user (Commercial and Non-commercial) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Leasing Market 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global car leasing market as a part of the global trucking market. The parent market, the global trucking market, covers companies that are engaged in goods and passenger land transportation, including vehicle rental and taxi companies. Technavio calculates the global transportation industry market size based on combined revenue generated by companies operating in air freight and logistics, airlines, marine, railroads, and trucking sub-industries. Growth of the global trucking market will be driven by factors such as increasing volumes of goods transport, rise in vehicle rentals due to growing travel and tourism, increased share of trucking in freight transport, impact of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing, and implementation of new technologies. However, the market growth will be challenged by factors such as intense competition from the unorganized sector, shortage of drivers, and increasing operational costs.

Key Market Dynamics

The rising technological obsolescence of older cars, effective means of personal transportation for businesses, and economic way of acquiring a car are driving the growth of the car leasing market. However, factors such as limited customer awareness and acceptance in semi-urban and rural areas, value proposition of used cars, and increased challenge from on-demand taxi operators are challenging the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The car leasing market report is segmented by end-user (commercial and non-commercial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the car leasing market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

ALD SA

Arval Service Lease

AutoflexÂ Leasing

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Caldwell Leasing

Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Executive Car Leasing Co.

ExpatRide International Inc.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

International Car Lease Holding

LeasePlan Corp. NV

Masterlease Group

Mazda Motor Corp

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Orix Corp.

SIXT SE

Terberg Business Lease Group BV

Volkswagen AG

Car Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, AutoflexÂ Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Caldwell Leasing, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Executive Car Leasing Co., ExpatRide International Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., International Car Lease Holding, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Masterlease Group, Mazda Motor Corp, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Orix Corp., SIXT SE, Terberg Business Lease Group BV, and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

