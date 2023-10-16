Car Leasing Market size to increase by USD 41.82 billion during 2022-2027| Effective means of personal transportation for businesses drives the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Car Leasing Market size is expected to grow by USD 41.82 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the car leasing market is its effectiveness as a solution for businesses' personal transportation needs. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rely on cars as a vital mode of transportation for their employees. However, this necessitates a significant capital investment. Car leasing, in this context, serves as a viable alternative, offering numerous advantages to businesses. The market is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Non-commercial), Type (Open-ended and Close ended), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Buy the report now

Car Leasing Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the car leasing market: Autoflex Leasing, Avis Budget Group Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BNP Paribas SA, Caldwell Leasing, Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Executive Car Leasing Co., ExpatRide International Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., International Car Lease Holding, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Masterlease Group, Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Orix Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, SIXT SE , Societe Generale SA, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Market to observe 7.25% YOY growth in 2023.

Car Leasing Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trend

Car leasing market growth is influenced by off-lease cars contributing to the used car market.

The annual transition from on-lease to off-lease vehicles is a global trend, impacting the market.

Car leasing companies sell old off-lease cars as used cars, affecting their earnings.

Providing lessees, the option to purchase after the lease period supports market growth.

The increased sale of off-lease cars as used vehicles sustains profitability.

Challenges

On-demand taxi services is a significant challenge to the car leasing market, particularly in urban areas.

People increasingly prefer on-demand taxis due to convenience, avoiding parking hassles, and cost-effectiveness.

Urban space constraints and rising traffic congestion further reduce the demand for car leasing.

These factors collectively hinder the car leasing market's growth in urban settings.

Car Leasing Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The commercial segment is expected to contribute substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by a rising demand for employee transportation. Car leasing offers a cost-effective alternative to car ownership, making it increasingly attractive to businesses. Many SMEs engage in lease agreements with car leasing firms, allowing their employees to utilize leased vehicles. Notably, these leasing companies provide employees with the opportunity to buy the vehicles at their residual value when the lease term concludes.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

