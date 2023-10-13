Car Phone Holder Market to grow by USD 317.8 million from 2022 to 2027, AMBRANE India Pvt. Ltd., Amkette, Arkon Resources Inc., and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The car phone holder market is estimated to grow by USD 317.8 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.29%. The car phone holder market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer car phone holder market are AMBRANE India Pvt. Ltd., Amkette, Arkon Resources Inc., Baseus Technology US Inc., Belkin International Inc., Bestrix LLC, Brodit AB, Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Encased Products Inc, Exizzle Line Co. Ltd., Halfords Group Plc, Hiratek, iOttie Inc., Mobile Fun Ltd., Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd., ProClip USA LLC, Scosche Industries, SKYVIK, ZAAP Technologies, and Kenu. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Amkette - The company offers car phone holder products such as iGrip Telescopic car phone holder, iGrip Easy view car phone holder, iGrip Tuff Pro car phone holder and iGrip Magnetic one touch dashboard, and windshield car mount.

Arkon Resources Inc. - The company offers car phone holder products such as Mobile Grip 2 phone car mount for iPhone 12, 11, XS, XR, Galaxy Note 20, 10, S20, S10, and RoadVise car mount sticky suction Windshield and Dashboard mount.

Baseus Technology US Inc. - The company offers car phone holder products such as Baseus C02 Magnetic phone holder car mount.

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The widespread use of smartphones in the region is one of the major factors that is significantly contributing to the growth of the global car phone holder market in North America . This growing use of smartphones with increasing internet penetration has generated a huge market for accessories including car phone holders that improve smartphone integration into daily life, including while driving.

Impactful driver- Rising smartphone adoption

Rising smartphone adoption Key Trend - Emergence of wireless charging

- Emergence of wireless charging Major Challenges - The presence of counterfeit products

Market Segmentation

The magnetic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Magnetic car phone holder segments can be referred to as accessories designed to securely attach smartphones to a vehicle's dashboard, windshield, or air vent using magnetic force. This segment includes two major components such as magnetic plate and magnetic force.

Car Phone Holder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK

