Car Phone Holder Market to grow by USD 317.8 million from 2022 to 2027, AMBRANE India Pvt. Ltd., Amkette, Arkon Resources Inc., and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Oct, 2023, 02:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The car phone holder market is estimated to grow by USD 317.8 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.29%. The car phone holder market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer car phone holder market are AMBRANE India Pvt. Ltd., Amkette, Arkon Resources Inc., Baseus Technology US Inc., Belkin International Inc., Bestrix LLC, Brodit AB, Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., Encased Products Inc, Exizzle Line Co. Ltd., Halfords Group Plc, Hiratek, iOttie Inc., Mobile Fun Ltd., Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd., ProClip USA LLC, Scosche Industries, SKYVIK, ZAAP Technologies, and Kenu. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Phone Holder Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Phone Holder Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Amkette - The company offers car phone holder products such as iGrip Telescopic car phone holder, iGrip Easy view car phone holder, iGrip Tuff Pro car phone holder and iGrip Magnetic one touch dashboard, and windshield car mount.
  • Arkon Resources Inc. - The company offers car phone holder products such as Mobile Grip 2 phone car mount for iPhone 12, 11, XS, XR, Galaxy Note 20, 10, S20, S10, and RoadVise car mount sticky suction Windshield and Dashboard mount. 
  • Baseus Technology US Inc. - The company offers car phone holder products such as Baseus C02 Magnetic phone holder car mount. 
  • The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The widespread use of smartphones in the region is one of the major factors that is significantly contributing to the growth of the global car phone holder market in North America. This growing use of smartphones with increasing internet penetration has generated a huge market for accessories including car phone holders that improve smartphone integration into daily life, including while driving. 

 Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Rising smartphone adoption
  • Key Trend - Emergence of wireless charging
  • Major Challenges - The presence of counterfeit products

 Market Segmentation

  • The magnetic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Magnetic car phone holder segments can be referred to as accessories designed to securely attach smartphones to a vehicle's dashboard, windshield, or air vent using magnetic force. This segment includes two major components such as magnetic plate and magnetic force.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

Related Reports:
The USB car charger market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 191.67 million.  

The Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 306.31 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 18.09%. 

Car Phone Holder Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.15

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product 

7 Market Segmentation by Type 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Premium Shoes Market size to grow by USD 12.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adidas AG, ASICS Corp. and Avia, and many more - Techanvio

Premium Shoes Market size to grow by USD 12.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adidas AG, ASICS Corp. and Avia, and many more - Techanvio

The premium shoes market is estimated to grow by USD 12.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.38%. The premium shoes market is...
Processed Seafood Market size to increase by USD 60.5 billion between 2022 to 2027| The high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood drives market growth - Technavio

Processed Seafood Market size to increase by USD 60.5 billion between 2022 to 2027| The high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood drives market growth - Technavio

The Processed Seafood Market size is expected to grow by USD 60.5 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period. High demand...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.