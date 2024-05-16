Car Rental Market size is set to grow by USD 157.34 billion from 2024-2028, rise in vehicle ownership cost to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global car rental market size is estimated to grow by USD 157.34 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20.47% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Mode Of Booking (Offline and Online ), Rental Category (Airport transport, Local transport, Outstation transport, and Other transport ), Type (Economy cars, Executive cars, Luxury cars, SUVs, and MUVs ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Group UK Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., GO Rentals Auckland Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participacoes SA, Renault SAS, SIXT SE, Turismo Gargo SA de CV, Turo Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The car rental market has evolved significantly with the Internet's penetration, enabling customers to book short-term rentals for various transportation needs. Websites acting as intermediaries or brokers, such as carentals.com, expedia.com, cartrawler.com, and priceline.com, offer customers lower prices and convenience. However, from operators' perspectives, sales through intermediaries come with commissions, making direct sales more favorable. Other trends include the use of mobile apps, online booking, verification of documents, e-signing contracts, cashless transactions, and the availability of economy cars, SUVs, electric vehicles, and airport transport for local usage and global travelers. Additionally, the tourism sector, air traffic, and employee retention are influenced by car rental services, telematics, and information technology. Travel restrictions and tourist agencies also impact the market.

Market Challenges

The car rental market is experiencing a transformative shift, driven by urban mobility trends and the rise of shared mobility solutions. Car sharing, which allows the use of freely parked vehicles for short-term rentals, is increasingly popular among global commuters. This model contrasts traditional car rental services, offering convenience, flexibility, and cost savings. Key factors shaping the market include customer experience, global travel, mobile apps, internet penetration, telematics, online booking, and cashless transactions. Additionally, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and various vehicle rental options, such as self-driven and chauffeur-driven, cater to diverse customer needs. The market also encompasses mobility solutions, business and luxury/premium car rentals, and economy/budget car hire agencies.

Segment Overview

This car rental market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Mode Of Booking 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Rental Category 2.1 Airport transport

2.2 Local transport

2.3 Outstation transport

2.4 Other transport Type 3.1 Economy cars

3.2 Executive cars

3.3 Luxury cars

3.4 SUVs

3.5 MUVs Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 Middle East and Africa

and 4.5 South America

1.1 Offline-

In the Car Rental Market, segmentation by mode of booking plays a significant role in catering to diverse customer needs. Short-term rentals, a popular choice among global commuters and tourists, increasingly rely on online booking through mobile apps for convenience. However, offline access remains essential for those in remote areas or where Internet penetration is limited. Economy cars are a staple in this sector, with transportation demands driven by global travel and tourism. Car rental services adapt to this trend, integrating telematics and information technology for online verification of documents, e-signing contracts, and cashless transactions. Car rental operators prioritize employee retention and customer experience, offering airport transport, SUVs, and electric vehicles (EVs) to accommodate various travel needs. Amidst travel restrictions and air traffic fluctuations, local usage and tourist agencies continue to drive demand for car rental services. Offline booking, though less common, remains a valuable option for customers seeking a car hire agency experience without relying on the Internet.

Research Analysis

The car rental market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing global travel and commuting needs of customers. With the widespread use of internet penetration and mobile apps, car rental services have become more accessible than ever. Car rental operators are leveraging information technology to enhance the customer experience, offering online booking, verification of documents, and e-signing of contracts. The integration of telematics and cashless transactions has further streamlined the process. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is also transforming the industry, as travel restrictions and tourist agencies adapt to the new norm. Smartphone sales continue to fuel the demand for car rental services, making it a dynamic and evolving market.

Market Research Overview

The car rental market is a significant sector within the transportation industry, offering short-term vehicle rentals to individuals and businesses. This service enables customers to use a car for a specified period without the long-term commitment of ownership. The market caters to various customer needs, including leisure travel, business trips, and temporary vehicle replacement. Car rental companies provide a fleet of vehicles, ranging from economy cars to luxury models, to accommodate diverse customer preferences. The market is influenced by several factors, including fuel prices, travel trends, and economic conditions. Additionally, the advent of technology has led to innovations such as mobile apps and online booking systems, enhancing the customer experience. Overall, the car rental market offers flexibility and convenience, making it an essential service for modern mobility needs.

