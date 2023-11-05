Car rental market size to grow by USD 129.71 billion from 2022 to 2027|Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., and more among the key companies in the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The car rental market size is expected to grow by USD 129.71 billion between 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 20.16% during 2022-2027. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Group UK Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., GO Rentals Auckland Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Mex Rent a Car, Movida Participacoes SA, Renault SAS, SIXT SE, Turo Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd., and Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Rental Market 2023-2027

The increase in vehicle ownership cost is notably driving the market growth. The cost of owning a car depends on several factors, including fuel, registration, tax, finance, maintenance, and annual depreciation. The cost of owning a car is increasing year by year. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), depreciation accounts for 43% of operating costs. Other costs, such as maintenance and fuel costs, together account for 25%. As a result, the percentage of car owners aged 18 to 35 is decreasing year by year. Such developments are increasing the demand for car rental services and will drive the growth of the car rental market during the forecast period.

Car Rental Market 2023-2027: SegmentationCar Rental Market is segmented as below:

Mode of Booking

Offline



Online

Type

Economy Cars



Executive Cars



Luxury Cars



SUVs



MUVs

Rental Category

Airport transport



Local transport



Outstation transport



Other transport

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline booking allows customers to book a car in advance without relying on an internet connection. Customers can provide information to rental companies by phone or email. Demand for offline bookings has raised significantly in recent years due to increasing customer preferences. Additionally, offline bookings provide customers with an extra layer of security. This is mainly important for those who need reliable transportation for business or personal use. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the offline segment in the car rental market during the forecast period.

Car Rental Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our car rental market report covers the following areas:

Car Rental Market - Key Challenge

The rising number of car-sharing services may impede market growth. A common trend toward mobility has raised the popularity of car sharing. The concept of car-sharing is gaining attention to reduce carbon emissions and decongest city roads. The car-sharing model allows the free use of vehicles parked in different locations. Moreover, car-sharing services are growing the popularity in urban areas of both developed and developing countries. These services connect car owners with other travelers to share journeys from city to city. This model is designed for long-distance travel and is aimed at motorists looking to fill empty seats during journeys. Thus, the rising adoption of car-sharing services is expected to hamper the growth of the car rental market during the forecast period.

Car Rental Market - Key Trend

The advent of intermediaries is a primary trend in the market. Customers can rent a car cheaply through intermediaries. As a result, the market becomes highly competitive and price becomes the main decision-making factor for customers. Commissions are paid to brokers. Therefore, intermediaries and sales through intermediaries are more disadvantageous to businesses than direct sales. In addition, the point of contact with the customer becomes an intermediary, making it difficult to differentiate the brand. Such trends may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Car Rental Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Car Rental Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Car Rental Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Autorent Car Rental LLC: The company offers car rental services such as self-driven car rental service.

The company offers car rental services such as self-driven car rental service. Avis Budget Group Inc.: The company offers car rental services with hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs.

The company offers car rental services with hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs. Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd: The company offers car rental services such as one-way airport car rental, luxury car rental, SUV rental.

The company offers car rental services such as one-way airport car rental, luxury car rental, SUV rental. Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U.

DriiveMe Ltd.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Europcar Group UK Ltd.

Expedia Group Inc.

Getaround Inc.

GO Rentals Auckland Ltd.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Localiza Rent a Car SA

Mex Rent a Car

Movida Participacoes SA

Renault SAS, SIXT SE

Turo Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

Car Rental Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist car rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the car rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car rental market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Rental Category Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

