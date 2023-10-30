Car rental market size to grow by USD 129.71 billion from 2022 to 2027|The advent of intermediaries is a primary trend in the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The car rental market size is expected to grow by USD 129.71 billion between 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 20.16% during 2022-2027. The advent of intermediaries is a primary trend in the market. Customers can rent a car cheaply through intermediaries. As a result, the market becomes highly competitive and price becomes the main decision-making factor for customers. Commissions are paid to brokers. Therefore, intermediaries and sales through intermediaries are more disadvantageous to businesses than direct sales. In addition, the point of contact with the customer becomes an intermediary, making it difficult to differentiate the brand. Such trends may hamper market growth during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Group UK Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., GO Rentals Auckland Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Mex Rent a Car, Movida Participacoes SA, Renault SAS, SIXT SE, Turo Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd., and Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The increase in vehicle ownership cost is notably driving the market growth. The cost of owning a car depends on several factors, including fuel, registration, tax, finance, maintenance, and annual depreciation. The cost of owning a car is increasing year by year. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), depreciation accounts for 43% of operating costs. Other costs, such as maintenance and fuel costs, together account for 25%. As a result, the percentage of car owners aged 18 to 35 is decreasing year by year. Such developments are increasing the demand for car rental services and will drive the growth of the car rental market during the forecast period.

Car Rental Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Car Rental Market is segmented as below:

Mode of Booking

Offline



Online

Type

Economy Cars



Executive Cars



Luxury Cars



SUVs



MUVs

Rental Category

Airport transport



Local transport



Outstation transport



Other transport

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline booking allows customers to book a car in advance without relying on an internet connection. Customers can provide information to rental companies by phone or email. Demand for offline bookings has raised significantly in recent years due to increasing customer preferences. Additionally, offline bookings provide customers with an extra layer of security. This is mainly important for those who need reliable transportation for business or personal use. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the offline segment in the car rental market during the forecast period.

Car Rental Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our car rental market report covers the following areas:

Car Rental Market - Key Challenge

The rising number of car-sharing services may impede market growth. A common trend toward mobility has raised the popularity of car sharing. The concept of car-sharing is gaining attention to reduce carbon emissions and decongest city roads. The car-sharing model allows the free use of vehicles parked in different locations. Moreover, car-sharing services are growing the popularity in urban areas of both developed and developing countries. These services connect car owners with other travelers to share journeys from city to city. This model is designed for long-distance travel and is aimed at motorists looking to fill empty seats during journeys. Thus, the rising adoption of car-sharing services is expected to hamper the growth of the car rental market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Car Rental Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Car Rental Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Car Rental Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Autorent Car Rental LLC: The company offers car rental services such as self-driven car rental service.

The company offers car rental services such as self-driven car rental service. Avis Budget Group Inc.: The company offers car rental services with hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs.

The company offers car rental services with hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs. Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd: The company offers car rental services such as one-way airport car rental, luxury car rental, SUV rental.

The company offers car rental services such as one-way airport car rental, luxury car rental, SUV rental. Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U.

DriiveMe Ltd.

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Europcar Group UK Ltd.

Expedia Group Inc.

Getaround Inc.

GO Rentals Auckland Ltd.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Localiza Rent a Car SA

Mex Rent a Car

Movida Participacoes SA

Renault SAS, SIXT SE

Turo Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

Car Rental Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist car rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the car rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the car rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car rental market vendors

Car Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 129.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 18.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Group UK Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., GO Rentals Auckland Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Mex Rent a Car, Movida Participacoes SA, Renault SAS, SIXT SE, Turo Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd., and Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Rental Category



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global car rental market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global car rental market 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.2 Mode of Booking Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Mode of Booking Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.4 Rental Category Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Rental Category Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Booking

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Mode of Booking (USD billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Market opportunity by Mode of Booking (USD billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Economy cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Economy cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Economy cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Executive cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Executive cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Executive cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Executive cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Executive cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 SUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on SUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on SUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on SUVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on SUVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 MUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on MUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on MUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on MUVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on MUVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by Type (USD billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (USD billion)

8 Market Segmentation by Rental Category

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 72: Chart on Rental Category - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rental Category - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Rental Category

Exhibit 74: Chart on Comparison by Rental Category



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Comparison by Rental Category

8.3 Airport transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Airport transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Airport transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Airport transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Airport transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Local transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on Local transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Local transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on Local transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Local transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Outstation transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on Outstation transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Outstation transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on Outstation transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Outstation transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Other transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on Other transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on Other transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 90: Chart on Other transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Other transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Market opportunity by Rental Category

Exhibit 92: Market opportunity by Rental Category (USD billion)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on Market opportunity by Rental Category (USD billion)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 94: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 95: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 97: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 98: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 109: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 121: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 123: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 125: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 126: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 127: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 128: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 129: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 130: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 131: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 132: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 133: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 134: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 135: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 136: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 137: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 138: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 139: Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)



Exhibit 140: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 141: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 142: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 143: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 144: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 145: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 146: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.4 Autorent Car Rental LLC

Exhibit 150: Autorent Car Rental LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: Autorent Car Rental LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Autorent Car Rental LLC - Key offerings

13.5 Avis Budget Group Inc.

Exhibit 153: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Avis Budget Group Inc. - Segment focus

13.6 Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13.7 DriiveMe Ltd.

Exhibit 160: DriiveMe Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: DriiveMe Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: DriiveMe Ltd. - Key offerings

13.8 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 163: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Enterprise Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

13.9 Europcar Group UK Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Europcar Group UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Europcar Group UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Europcar Group UK Ltd. - Key offerings

13.10 Expedia Group Inc.

Exhibit 170: Expedia Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Expedia Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Expedia Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Expedia Group Inc. - Segment focus

13.11 GO Rentals Auckland Ltd.

Exhibit 174: GO Rentals Auckland Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: GO Rentals Auckland Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: GO Rentals Auckland Ltd. - Key offerings

13.12 Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 177: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

13.13 Localiza Rent a Car SA

Exhibit 181: Localiza Rent a Car SA - Overview



Exhibit 182: Localiza Rent a Car SA - Business segments



Exhibit 183: Localiza Rent a Car SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Localiza Rent a Car SA - Segment focus

13.14 Mex Rent a Car

Exhibit 185: Mex Rent a Car - Overview



Exhibit 186: Mex Rent a Car - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: Mex Rent a Car - Key offerings

13.15 Movida Participacoes SA

Exhibit 188: Movida Participacoes SA - Overview



Exhibit 189: Movida Participacoes SA - Business segments



Exhibit 190: Movida Participacoes SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 191: Movida Participacoes SA - Segment focus

13.16 SIXT SE

Exhibit 192: SIXT SE - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 193: SIXT SE - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 194: SIXT SE - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 195: SIXT SE - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 196: SIXT SE - Segment focus

13.17 Turo Inc.

Exhibit 197: Turo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 198: Turo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 199: Turo Inc. - Key offerings

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 200: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 201: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 202: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 203: Research methodology



Exhibit 204: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 205: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 206: List of abbreviations

