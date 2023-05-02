Car Rental (Self Drive) Market size is set to grow by USD 1702.15 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing interest in self-driving vehicles to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global car rental (self drive) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,702.15 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market growth. The growth in the region can be attributed to a number of factors, including the growing demand for autonomous vehicles, the presence of major market players, and supportive government regulations. The growing demand for self-driving cars is one of the main drivers of the growth of the market in the North American region. Consumers are increasingly interested to experience the comfort and safety benefits of autonomous vehicles, especially on long journeys. This trend is expected to boost the demand for self-driving car rentals and may further drive the market in the coming years. Moreover, North America's strong position in the car rental market is also because of the presence of important market players in the region. Leading car rental companies like Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (Hertz) and SIXT SE (SIXT) offer self-driving vehicles in their fleets. Additionally, automakers such as Tesla Inc. (Tesla), Ford Motor Co. (Ford), and General Motors Co. (General Motors) also invest heavily in self-driving technology, with self-driving cars for rental purposes. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Rental (Self Drive) Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Car Rental (Self Drive) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (economy cars and luxury cars), mode of booking (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by economy cars segment is significant during the forecast period. Economy cars have less equipment and smaller engine sizes, which makes them more fuel efficient and less expensive. Self-driving cars in this segment are in high demand among individuals and businesses because they provide a reliable and convenient means of transportation. A main advantage of self-driving economy cars is the savings in transportation costs as it doesn't require a human driver, and car rental companies can offer low rates, making it an attractive option for those looking to save money. Moreover, self-driving cars are more economical than conventional cars, saving even more on fuel costs. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Car Rental (Self Drive) Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing interest in self-driving vehicles is the key driver for the global car rental (self drive) market growth.

Self-driving vehicles (SDV) evolved from the pages of science fiction to a new urban reality, with several parties already working on autonomous vehicle technology.

The SDV comprises of various features such as single-lane driving on highways, autonomous driving, and autopilot in traffic jams.

Mostly, every major industry player, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), technology providers, suppliers, and regulators began efforts to expand the reach of autonomous vehicle technology.

Hence, such factors drive the demand for the car rental (self drive) market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of telematics in self-drive car rentals is an emerging trend that will fuel the global car rental (self drive) market growth.

Telematics is a revolutionary technology used in self-driving car rentals. For self-driving car rentals, telematics provides real-time data on vehicle location, speed, and status.

The data can be used by car rental companies for monitoring vehicle mileage and fuel consumption and identifying vehicle problems before they occur. Additionally, the system allows car rental companies to ensure that drivers comply with traffic rules and adhere to rental policies.

The rental process has been significantly improved due to the integration of telematics technology into self-driving car rentals. This enables landlords to provide customers with an automated check-in and check-out experience while simplifying the payment process.

Car rental companies can associate vehicle usage with payments, by using telematics, thus avoiding misunderstandings and ensuring billing transparency.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of self-driving car rental is a major challenge that can majorly impede the growth of the market.

Renting a car for an expedition or vacation can be an exciting experience, but it can also be expensive, especially for a self-driving car. However, there are many factors driving the high cost of self-driving car rentals, one of which, is the daily rental fee that can be substantial.

Prices vary by vehicle type, season, and location and car rental prices tend to be significantly higher in popular tourist destinations and during peak travel times than in less traveled areas.

Another factor contributing to high costs is compulsory insurance, where most car owners require renters to have comprehensive insurance, which can be expensive.

This is due to the insurance policy must cover not only the rental car but also the occupants, driver, and any other vehicle or person involved in the accident. Taxes and fees are another part of the rental cost.

Such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Car Rental (Self Drive) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the car rental (self drive) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the car rental (self drive) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the car rental (self drive) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the car rental (self drive) market vendors

Car Rental (Self Drive) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,702.15 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 34.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Aurora Innovation Inc., Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SIXT SE, Volkswagen AG, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

