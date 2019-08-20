Car Rentals - Global Markets to 2023 Featuring Profiles on Major Players: Easy Taxi, Nissan Car Solutions, Ola Cabs, Taxify OU, Uber Technologies, and More

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Rentals: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the technologies, markets and factors influencing the markets for car rental systems. Markets are forecast based on historical activity and current opportunities, technical advances and challenges, and various geographic subsets of the market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America.



The forecasts presented are for the total available markets. Discussion is provided that compares actual revenues with market potential. Markets are broken down by car type and then discussed within the context of technology trends. A detailed analysis of the market potential is used as a basis for estimating the world markets for these products. Thorough analyses are carried out of car rental practices, along with trends toward the uptake of solution costs, emerging standards and common practices.



Prime decision makers in the project chain who select the type of cars are identified. Factors influencing the requirements and purchases for the systems are examined, as are national and international responses to global challenges.



In this report, the car rental market is segmented into four areas: compact, executive, SUV and hybrid/electric. The sales are then broken up by geographic areas. A section focused on ride sharing and its impact across the globe is also included in the report.



The car rental market is fragmented. In North America and Europe, it is a mature market that is growing at a low single-digit rate. Competition is fierce in the established market and increasing in less established ones, which will spark innovation and new use of technology for competitive advantage.



The report includes:

An industry analysis of the global car rental market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information on how new technology will create additional revenue and new product categories or bring new life to existing products

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for global car rental market by vehicle types, major geographies, end users and technology types

A relevant patent analysis

Profiles of major players in the industry including, Easy Taxi, Nissan Car Solutions Co. Ltd., Ola Cabs, Taxify OU and Uber Technologies Inc.

Executive Summary



Daily headlines tout digital disruption, the ability of new technology to impact many businesses, accelerating development cycles, increasing efficiency and providing more service opportunities.

The traditional rental car market is entering a new era. The tried-and-true business models developed in the past 100 years are under siege. New technology and the growing sharing economy have enabled suppliers to build up new business and distribution models.



The change can impact a vendor in many ways. Traditionally, vendors have competed in areas like the type of vehicle and price. They have offered high cost, luxury rentals, which appealed to individuals with disposable income to afford them.



Market changes have presented suppliers with new challenges. The traditional boundaries are blurring, and suppliers must determine their business focuses. The success of Uber illustrates the potential impact on car renters today. Traditional auto renters must figure out their value-add and role in this rapidly changing marketplace.

Information technology has also been in a period of profound change. Cloud computing is becoming the new data center, with central resources no longer always located on the customer's site, but instead located in the company's data center. Mobility makes it easier for customers to book reservations.

A rental market with high demands and significant competitive pressures is rapidly emerging. Not all will prove viable. Success is not guaranteed.



An ever-increasing number of companies - both start-ups and established enterprises - are focusing on the subject of mobility and often with it they pair electric vehicles. The market is emerging, evolving, and fraught with challenges, such as charging these vehicles.



New, innovative approaches and new concepts are developing. Each of these ideas needs testing ground to be tried, improved and developed for everyday use.

Meanwhile, car renters need to maintain their existing business - and its revenue streams. Consequently, they are moving in many directions, some of which seem contradictory. What the market looks like in a decade will be significantly different from how it appears today.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Importance of Global Distribution Systems

Industry Standard Car Classification Codes

Economy Cars

North American Economy Car Rentals

European Economy Car Rentals

Asia-Pacific Economy Car Rentals

South American Economy Car Rentals

Executive/Luxury Cars

North American Executive/Luxury Car Rentals

European Executive/Luxury Car Rentals

Asia-Pacific Executive/Luxury Car Rentals

South American Executive/Luxury Car Rentals

Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

North American SUV Rentals

European SUV Rentals

Asia-Pacific SUV Rentals

South American SUV Rentals

Hybrid/Electric Cars

Electric Vehicles Impact the Grid

Government Policies Impact the Electric Vehicle Market

North American Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Rentals

European Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Rentals

Asia-Pacific Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Rentals

South American Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Rentals

Ride Sharing Car Rentals

Important Role of GPS Systems

GPS and Smartphones

Smartphones Take Off

Mobile Applications Grab Center Stage

Social Media Gains Traction

Rework

Ride Sharing Benefits

A Growing Gray Area

Electric Vehicle and Ride Sharing Synergies

Drivers Create Problems

North American Ride Sharing Car Rentals

European Ride Sharing Car Rentals

Asia-Pacific Ride Sharing Rentals

South American Ride Sharing Rentals

Chapter 4 Company Profiles

ACE Rent A Car

Advantage Opco Llc

Affiliated Car Rental L.C

Aj Rent A Car Co. Ltd.

Al-Futtaim Group

Antaeus Rent A Car Pvt. Ltd.

Auto Europe Llc

Avis Budget Group

Baba Car Rental

Bejing North Star Car Rental Co.

Blabla Car

Blancride

Blue Bird Group

Blue Solutions Sa

Cabify

Car2Go

Car Rental Delhi Inc.

China Auto Rental Inc.

Carzonrent India

Didi Chuxing

Drivezy

Easirent Ltd.

Easy Taxi

Eco Car Hire And Van Rental Co.

Ehi Car Services Ltd.

Enterprise Rent A Car

Europcar Amag Services Ag

Express Transindo Utama

E-Z Rent-A-Car Llc

Fasten Inc.

Formula Group

Fox Rent A Car Inc.

Getaround Inc.

Global Travels

Go-Jek

Grab Taxi Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Green Motion International Car Rental

Haxi

Hertz Global Holding Inc.

Himalyian Car Rental Inc.

Imperial Premium Rent A Car

Jr Hokkaido Rental Co.

Jucy Rentals

Kemwel

Locauto Rent S.P.A.

Localiza Rent A Car S/A

Lotte Rental Co. Ltd.

Lyft

Maven

Mitra Pinastika Mustiak Rent Corp.

Moia Gmhb

Myles Cars Ltd.

Nippon Rent-A-Car

Nissan Car Rental Solutions Co. Ltd.

Ola Cabs

Orix Rent A Car

Pt Serasi Autoraya

Pt Tunas Ridean Tdk

Reachnow

Redspot Car Rental

Rent A Wreck

Rica Convenience Car Rental

Savaari Car Rentals Pvt. Ltd.

Shouqi Car Rental

Sixt Se

Sky Rent A Car

Smas Auto Leasing India Pvt. Ltd.

Sumisho Auto Leasing Corp.

State Express

Taxify Ou

Times Mobility Co. Ltd.

Toyota Rent-A Car Co. Ltd.

Turo Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Ucar Sa

Unidas Sa

U-Save Car And Truck Rental

Via Transportation Inc.

Wattacars

Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

