Car Service DC, Connect, Shares 3 Locations to Celebrate Oktoberfest in LA or CA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019

Alpine Village

Home to one of the oldest celebrations of the annual Oktoberfest in Southern California, Alpine Village is celebrating their fifty first Oktoberfest this fall. In an attempt to go back to their roots and relive the glorious festival as it had been celebrated years ago, the festivities will be taking place indoors this year in a 'bier hall' style' instead of outdoors as they had the years prior.

Join the crew for a traditional European Oktoberfest featuring a full bar, German imported beer, and also authentic German delicacies. This 'Throwback Oktoberfest' is going to be something to remember this fall.

Fairplex

Oktoberfest at Fairplex transports guests directly to Bavaria as they walk through the gates and enter into a room full of Oktoberfest celebration. Traditional Bavarian music, beer, authentic German food, beer, dancing and games, and most importantly, beer. In celebration of Bavarian culture, Oktoberfest at Fairplex showcases all the excitement and German tradition that Los Angeles can offer.

Sip on ales, ambers, and barleys while listening to traditional Bavarian music performed by a variety of German entertainers. Or become a Pretzelphyte (a follower loyal to soft pretzels; or a soft pretzel aficionado) as hot soft pretzels are passed around for guests to enjoy. Whatever your preference, Oktoberfest at Fairplex is sure to have something for everyone to celebrate.

Montrose Oktoberfest

Did someone say free admission? That's right, Montrose Oktoberfest is celebrating the widely known Bavarian festival and the best part is that there is no admission fee. Serving hot turkey legs or full German-style dinners, the Montrose knows exactly how to fill you up but more importantly they know what to wash dinner down with. Traditional Oktoberfest beers, premium lagers, and Oktoberfest fall lagers are all available at the bar. Served along with a variety of wines and craft beers, there is something for everyone.

Take on Oktoberfest this fall choosing between entertainment showcased as 'monster energy stage' or go for something a little quieter and more focused on traditional music and stop to see the 'Bavarian Stage'. Montrose Oktoberfest is going to be one of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations in CA, and you are not going to want to miss it.

