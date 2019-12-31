Car Service DC, Connect, Shares 4 Reasons You Should Hire A Luxury Car Service for Your New Year's Party

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's Eve is one of the most celebrated holidays, with most people choosing to ring in the new year with friends and family at a party. If you are one of those people who plans on celebrating that night, you probably have thought about transportation for you and your friends. Rather than deciding who is going to be the designated driver or what route you should take, consider hiring a car service for the night and leave it in the hands of the professionals.

Car service DC , Connect, shares 4 reasons why you should hire a luxury car service for your New Year's party this year.

You can travel with a larger group. While most cars only fit 5 passengers, car services can provide transportation for groups of all sizes. Nobody has to feel left out, since everyone can travel to the party together. This also allows the cost of transportation to be split among more people reducing individual costs. You will be safe. Hiring a car service means there is no chance of someone using poor judgment and choosing to drive after drinking alcohol. Everyone in your group can celebrate and drink if they want to, while being sure they have a safe ride home. You are in the hands of a professional. Hiring a luxury car service means a professional driver will be with you. These professionals are experts in the area so they know the best routes to take, and will not be distracted by the fun of the night. You and your friends will be able to relax and enjoy yourselves knowing you are in the hands of a professional. You can avoid rideshare apps. During high-demand times like the night of New Year's Eve, traveling via rideshare can be unreliable. There are increased wait times, high surcharges, and no guarantee of an available car when you rely on a rideshare app.

When planning your New Year's Eve party plans, be sure to include transportation. Hire a luxury car service and ring in the new year with fun, friends, and no worries about transportation.

