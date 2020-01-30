Car Service DC, Connect, Shares Bridal Excitement and Tips for Enjoying Washington Wedding Experience Events

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all brides to be! Wedding planning is an exciting time, but there is a lot to do. For Washington, DC brides, the Washington Wedding Experience took place on January 19, 2020. This event, at the Washington Convention Center, covered all aspects of wedding planning and allowed brides-to-be to experience all things wedding in person.

Car service DC , Connect, shares bridal excitement and tips for enjoying future Washington Wedding Experience events.

Purchase tickets online ahead of time. While admission is only $15 , you can get a 50% discount if you purchase tickets online ahead of time. That deal is too good to pass up! Take advantage of the gifts. There are special gifts you get just for attending, so make sure you take advantage and get them all. You get The Book of Wedding Deals, which contains discounts and special offers, a one year subscription to Brides Magazine, entry to prize drawings, including the chance to win a free honeymoon. See everything! There are so many things to do and see at this event. You can watch a runway fashion show to inspire your vision for your perfect wedding dress. You can get inspiration for decor and see all the latest trends. You can talk with wedding professionals who can offer practical advice based on your wedding vision. You can explore all different wedding details in person so you can know exactly what you want on your special day. And the best part -- there will be cake to taste! Book transportation to and from. High attendance is expected at this event. Make sure you book transportation ahead of time with a car service or chauffeur. This way, you don't have to worry about parking, getting stuck in event traffic, or wait times and surcharges that you would experience with a rideshare app. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy the exciting wedding planning event!

Planning a wedding is one of the most exciting times in your life. Make sure it's all fun and little stress by attending a future Washington Wedding Experience event.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Driver Service DC has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

