Car Service in DC, Connect, Offers Five Tips for Visiting the Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Depending on the time of year that you travel, going through the airport can be quite a hassle. Between printing out your boarding passes, checking your bags and going through security, it can be hard to navigate your way through the terminal and make it to your gate on time. To help you have a smoother travel experience, Connect, a car service in DC, offers five tips for visiting the Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA).

Keep Construction in Mind. The DCA airport the only airport located in DC, adding an extra level of convenience if you're staying in the nation's capital. However, the DCA airport is currently in the process of construction. For this reason, it's important to be aware of the following prior to your travel date: areas that are closed off, locations of increased flow of traffic, and areas that are safe to park. If you would like to remove the stress of dealing with traffic and parking, consider hiring a professional car service to provide you with a safe transportation option to and from the airport. Eat Before Takeoff. Although pretzels, peanuts, and a soda do sound appealing at times, Ronald Reagan National Airport's (DCA) offers visitors a variety of pre, or post flight, dining options. Ranging from quick and casual options such as Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks, to more luxurious options such as, Washington Pour Bar and Kapnos Taverna, there's something for every traveler looking to grab a bite. Bring your Furry Friend. When leaving for a trip, it can be hard to leave your furry friend behind. Instead of having to have to say that long hard goodbye, take your pet with you. Call your airline ahead of time and find out what is and isn't acceptable with pet travel, so you are prepared before you arrive at the airport. Plus, Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) has pet relief stations so you can ensure your traveling companion is comfortable throughout the entire trip. Carry a Map. Considering the size of the airport and the current construction state, it's good to know where you're headed. Carrying an airport map provides you with the ability to track down your terminal, gate, or the appropriate baggage claim station before you even arrive at the airport. Print Out Your Boarding Pass Ahead of Time. Reduce your wait time at the airport by printing out your boarding pass ahead of time. Coming to the airport prepared and having your documents ready when you arrive at security, either printed or even on your mobile phone, will eliminate the hassle and travel stress that sometimes comes with flying.

Many times, airports can be tricky to navigate, but if your savvy about it, visiting the Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) can be a breeze. Keep these five tips in mind the next time you travel to DCA.

