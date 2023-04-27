Car sharing market size to grow by USD 14,854.25 million from 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 30% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global car sharing market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,854.25 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.03% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. Improving economic conditions in countries such as China and India has led to a rise in the disposable income of people. In addition, the ease of regulations related to foreign direct investments (FDI) in these countries has attracted investments from global players. Furthermore, growing urbanization and an increase in disposable income of the population of several economies in the region have increased the demand for car-sharing services, which is driving the regional market growth. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports- Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Sharing Market 2023-2027

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Car Sharing Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (business and individual), mode of booking (online and offline), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the business segment will be significant over the forecast period. Car sharing services allow enterprises to optimize their fleet management and significantly reduce fleet-related costs. They also allow companies to offer an attractive mobility solution to their employees. Such benefits, coupled with the increase in the dedicated fleet of shared-use vehicles, will drive the growth of the segment.

Global Car Sharing Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by stringent government regulations regarding emission control. Regulatory authorities across the world are formulating various vehicular emission norms to monitor particulate emissions. For instance, in 2009, the Euro emission standards introduced mandatory carbon dioxide regulations for passenger cars. The regulation set a target of 130 g/km for all manufacturers combined. Similarly, in April 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) amended the CAFE and greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks and established new regulations. With emission norms becoming more stringent, the need for car sharing is increasing among end-users, which is driving market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing investments in autonomous car production is identified as the key trend in the market. Automakers worldwide are making significant investments in the development of autonomous vehicles. These vehicles are incorporated with advanced connected car technologies and sensors that help determine the velocity, range, and angles of objects. Developments in autonomous vehicle technologies are expected to increase the use of autonomous vehicles in car sharing services. This trend will positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing adoption of ride-sharing services will challenge the growth of the market. Ride sharing services are increasingly becoming popular among consumers worldwide. This is increasing the entry of several players offering ride sharing services. For instance, in April 2021, electric moped-sharing company Revel launched its first Tesla-powered ride-share program. Similarly, Rapido offers bike taxi services, which is an alternative to car sharing services. The increasing popularity of such services challenges the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this car sharing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the car sharing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the car sharing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the car sharing market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of car sharing market vendors

Car Sharing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,854.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avis Budget Group Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, cambio Mobilitatsservice GmbH and Co. KG, Carrot, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Communauto Inc., ekar Car Rental LLC, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Getaround Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., HOURCAR, KINTO New Zealand Ltd., Lyft Inc, Mobility Cooperative, Modo Co-operative, Orix Corp., Peg City Car Co-op, Regina Car Share Co-operative, and Turo Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global car sharing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Mode of booking Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Business - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Avis Budget Group Inc.

12.4 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

12.5 BMW AG

12.6 cambio Mobilitatsservice GmbH and Co. KG

12.7 Carrot

12.8 Carshare Australia Pty Ltd.

12.9 Communauto Inc.

12.10 ekar Car Rental LLC

12.11 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

12.12 Getaround Inc.

12.13 KINTO New Zealand Ltd.

12.14 Lyft Inc

12.15 Mobility Cooperative

12.16 Modo Co-operative

12.17 Orix Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

