Car Shoppers Can Save Thousands This November on 2019 Models; Cars.com Study Finds 62% of Car Shoppers Plan to Reap the Benefits of Monthly and Black Friday Deals

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Car shoppers can save thousands this November with dealers adding Black Friday deals to their monthly sale discounts. Consumers are ready to take advantage: a new study from Cars.comTM (NYSE: CARS) reveals that more than 62% of consumers actively shopping for a vehicle on its site plan to shop Black Friday deals in November.¹

"With Thanksgiving hitting later in the month this year, car shoppers are well positioned to get a great deal on a new car," said Kelsey Mays, senior consumer affairs editor at Cars.com. "There are several November specials and end-of-year deals already in play, and we anticipate additional Black Friday deals to hit the week of Thanksgiving. But to make the most of their trip to the dealership, shoppers should do their homework ahead of time and understand their options."

To make the most out of Black Friday car shopping, Mays encourages consumers to consider the following five tips:

New, Used, CPO: Consider all the options. It's the end of the month and dealers are clearing 2019 inventory, giving shoppers deep discounts on new vehicles. But consumers should also consider used and CPO cars, which deliver excellent value and often come with deals of their own. Narrow down the options. Shoppers should do their research to pare down their choices to one or two models before arriving at the dealership. If they're undecided on make and model, try finding a car based on lifestyle needs. Look beyond the monthly payment. A common mistake shoppers make is looking only at the monthly car payment instead of the entire cost of the vehicle, which involves more than the sticker price. Using a price tool can help a shopper know the total cost and monthly payment based on a loans length and terms. Don't forget warranties, finance options and insurance plans are all part of owning a vehicle. Before stepping on the lot, shoppers should research different warranty options, and contact banks and insurance providers to discuss available loans and any changes a new car could have on their current insurance policy. Find the right dealership and salesperson. Take advantage of the millions of dealership and salespeople reviews on sites like Cars.com to learn from other shoppers' experiences.

To maximize these deals, Mays suggests looking at some of the best Black Friday deals:

Chevrolet is offering nearly 20% off list price for many 2019 models and trim levels, including the Bolt EV, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, Silverado 1500 double cab and more. Or qualified shoppers can get 0% financing for 72 months plus up to $3,250 off, depending on the model and trim level.

is offering nearly 20% off list price for many 2019 models and trim levels, including the Bolt EV, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, Silverado 1500 double cab and more. Or qualified shoppers can get 0% financing for 72 months plus up to off, depending on the model and trim level. Hyundai is offering $2,750 in cash discounts for select 2019 Sonata trims, or qualified shoppers can choose 0% financing for 60 months. The 2019 Tucson also boasts up to $2,750 off select trims. Shoppers who skip the cash discount can get $500 plus 0% financing for 72 months.

is offering in cash discounts for select 2019 Sonata trims, or qualified shoppers can choose 0% financing for 60 months. The 2019 Tucson also boasts up to off select trims. Shoppers who skip the cash discount can get plus 0% financing for 72 months. Kia's 2019 Sorento comes with discounts up to $6,000 for specially tagged models depending on trim level. Or qualified shoppers can bypass the cash discounts and opt for 0% financing for 66 months-plus.

2019 comes with discounts up to for specially tagged models depending on trim level. Or qualified shoppers can bypass the cash discounts and opt for 0% financing for 66 months-plus. Jeep is offering up to $5,300 off on select trims of the 2019 Compass depending on a shoppers location. Or qualified shoppers can choose 0% financing for 36 months and receive up to $3,500 off. The 2019 Renegade comes with up to $6,200 in savings depending on the trim level and region. Qualified shoppers can get 0% financing for 36 months plus up to $3,500 off select trims, depending on the region.

is offering up to off on select trims of the 2019 Compass depending on a shoppers location. Or qualified shoppers can choose 0% financing for 36 months and receive up to off. The 2019 Renegade comes with up to in savings depending on the trim level and region. Qualified shoppers can get 0% financing for 36 months plus up to off select trims, depending on the region. Nissan is dealing out discounts of up to $3,500 , depending on the region, off for the 2019 Rogue Sport. Or qualified shoppers can also get 0% financing for 60 months and an additional $1000 off.

For more car shopping tips and tricks, helpful pricing tools and detailed reviews, visit Cars.com.

1 Cars.com Survey, reported by 550 shopper responses during the week of 11/4/2019

