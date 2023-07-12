CAR SPACE Raleigh to Open Exclusive Social and Professional Hub, Revolutionizing Work, Networking and Events in Raleigh

Click here to view the original article with images

RALEIGH, N.C., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAR SPACE , the highly anticipated private workspace, social club, and event venue, is thrilled to announce the official opening of its flagship location in Raleigh on August 9th, 2023. Situated in the bustling Capital Boulevard area, CAR SPACE Raleigh's expansive 20,000 square foot space is poised to redefine the city's social and professional landscape, providing a unique hub for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and creatives to work, connect, and collaborate.

More than just a workspace or social club, CAR SPACE Raleigh is a dynamic community of individuals who share a passion for both their work and automotive culture. With an array of top-notch amenities, including private offices, communal workspaces, state-of-the-art conference rooms, an educational classroom, a sophisticated cocktail bar, a refined cigar lounge, and exhilarating golf and racing simulators, members will also have access to a captivating museum-style gallery showcasing an array of extraordinary and rare cars. Curated events and programming, ranging from inspiring talks and engaging workshops to captivating exhibitions and vibrant social nights, will further foster creativity, collaboration, and professional growth.

CAR SPACE's recently announced partnerships with VISTAGE and a $1.5 million investment from HyperNFT . These collaborations bring hypercars to display in Raleigh, providing a unique attraction for local car enthusiasts and backdrop for corporate events, while CAR SPACE's association with Raleigh's largest group of CEOs emphasizes their dedication to professional networking. These announcements, and more, signify CAR SPACE's pursuit of excellence in redefining luxury coworking, events and more in Raleigh and beyond.

Dave C. Younts, Co-Founder & CEO of CAR SPACE, expressed his excitement, saying, "Raleigh is a city brimming with creativity and innovation. We are thrilled to introduce CAR SPACE's unique blend of work, socializing, and events to Raleigh's vibrant community. By incorporating cars as a catalyst for conversation and inspiration, our high-end luxury design will provide a dynamic environment where corporations, professionals, and social members can thrive and excel."

The arrival of CAR SPACE in Raleigh signifies an extraordinary opportunity for individuals seeking an environment that nurtures creativity, innovation, and meaningful connections. Members will gain access to a rich calendar of social events and unique amenities, all designed to cultivate a vibrant community of like-minded individuals dedicated to their professional growth and personal development.

Doug Durrett, CAR SPACE Raleigh's General Manager, extends a warm welcome to potential new members, saying, "We are thrilled to invite you to join our vibrant community at CAR SPACE Raleigh. Our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional experience that blends work, social engagement, and automotive passion. We can't wait to see the innovative collaborations and connections that will flourish within our walls. Come be a part of the excitement and elevate your work-life balance to new heights."

CAR SPACE Raleigh is now accepting applications for memberships and office rentals. Corporations and individuals interested in joining the community or touring the facility can apply online at carspaceinc.com/raleigh . Save the date for our public Grand Opening celebration on August 9th, 2023, as we embark on this exciting journey of collaboration and success.

About Car Space, Inc.

CAR SPACE is a leading provider of flexible workspace in Raleigh, NC, catering to entrepreneurs, small businesses, and freelancers. Along with its professional and productive environment, Car Space offers a suite of high-end amenities, an exotic car gallery, and event space for individual and corporate members to network, host and socialize. The bar is staffed by experienced mixologists who create signature cocktails, while the car gallery showcases rare and exotic cars from around the world.

For more information on Car Space, please visit the company's website at www.carspaceinc.com .

SOURCE CAR SPACE