C.A.R. statement on the appointment of Chika Sunquist to Commissioner of the California Dept. of Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) President Melanie Barker issued the following statement in response to the appointment of Chika Sunquist as Commissioner of the California Department of Real Estate (DRE) by Gov. Gavin Newsom:

"California REALTORS® congratulate Assistant Commissioner Chika Sunquist on her appointment as California Real Estate Commissioner. Assistant Commissioner Sunquist's past history of work with the Dept. of Real Estate demonstrates that she understands the challenges and requirements of the department and will ensure that the needs of both real estate licensees and consumers are addressed. 

California's 200,000+ real estate professionals look forward to working with Chika Sunquist to ensure that real estate licensees thrive and consumers are protected." 

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

