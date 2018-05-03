"By improving the quality of our products and offering the lowest prices guaranteed in the market, we will continue to satisfy customers now and well into the future," said Kevin Archuleta, CEO at Car Stickers Inc. The site has recently been upgraded with new design tools and is optimized to ensure visitors have a seamless, user-friendly experience on mobile platforms. "Our new website has innovative tools to make sure the stickers are sent to production exactly how customers design them online."

On the new site, customers can quickly order a wide variety of individual or bulk custom stickers including die cut stickers, circle stickers, rectangle stickers, one-color transfer stickers, clear stickers, cling stickers, roll stickers, and more. Vinyl lettering is available in more than 40 colors, including reflective, glitter, and metallic material. The printed stickers include air egress technology that eliminates air-bubbles when you apply them. They have a UV protective lamination layer for both indoor and outdoor use, and are durable up to five years. Carstickers.com also offers free matte or gloss lamination and free shipping within the continental U.S.

About Car Stickers Inc.

As the leading manufacturer of custom stickers, Car Stickers Inc. offers a huge library of over 15,000 different designs, each of which can be ordered as-is or customized with easy to use online tools. With over 18 years of experience, Car Stickers Inc. helps customers all throughout the United States and internationally create unique sticker designs. They offer over 40 different specialty material types, have no minimum quantities, and provide superior customer service. Carstickers.com: "Not Just for Cars"

Contact:

Kevin Archuleta, CEO

2146 NE 4th Street, Suite 100

Bend, OR 97701

541.678.6106

kevin@carstickers.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-stickers-inc-launches-new-website-300642452.html

SOURCE Car Stickers Inc.

Related Links

https://www.carstickers.com

