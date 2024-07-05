Car T-Cell Therapy Market size is set to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2024-2028, Growing awareness regarding car T-cell therapy to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global car T-cell therapy market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.83% during the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding car t-cell therapy is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising number of product approvals and clinical trials related to car T- cell therapy. However, high cost associated with car t-cell therapy poses a challenge. Key market players include ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC., Allogene Therapeutics Inc., Autolus Therapeutics plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celyad Oncology SA, Eli Lilly and Co., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Fortress Biotech Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Les Laboratoires Servier, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. And Co. KG, Noile Immune Biotech Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Hospitals and Cancer treatment centers), Type (CD19, CD22, BCMA, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled ACROBIOSYSTEMS INC., Allogene Therapeutics Inc., Autolus Therapeutics plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celyad Oncology SA, Eli Lilly and Co., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Fortress Biotech Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Les Laboratoires Servier, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. And Co. KG, Noile Immune Biotech Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global CAR T-cell therapy market is experiencing significant growth due to an increasing number of product approvals and clinical trials. For instance, Yescarta, the first CAR T-cell therapy to receive FDA approval for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, was granted approval in February 2022. Similarly, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykti) for multiple refractory myeloma received FDA approval in the same month. The number of clinical trials for CAR-T cell therapies has surged, with 415 trials registered on Clinicaltrials.gov as of November 23, 2022. These trials cover various stages of development and focus on different types of cancer and patient groups. Supportive government policies, rising research and development expenditure, and the potential to treat various types of cancer are driving the growth of the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

The Car T-cell therapy market is experiencing significant financial backing with companies like Juno Therapeutics and Tessa Therapeutics leading the charge in clinical trials for blood cancer treatments. Juno's T-cell therapy, Tisagenlecleucel, has shown promising results in treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and leukemia. Tessa Therapeutics' TT-02 is also making strides in solid tumors, including ovarian cancer. Adaptimmune, Celgene Corporation, and others are focusing on scalability and cost-effectiveness while maintaining product consistency. CAR T-cell therapies are revolutionizing cancer treatment, with precision medicine and tailoring treatments to individual patients becoming increasingly important. Hematologic malignancies, such as leukemia and lymphoma, are the primary indications. Despite the high cost and systemic toxicity, investments continue to pour in due to the potential for a cure. Reimbursement policies, public awareness, patient population, and healthcare infrastructure are key factors influencing market growth. Innovation in cell-based therapies, including genetic modification using CRISPR/Cas9, is driving progress in cancer treatments. The prevalence of cancer and incidence of specific diseases, such as leukemia and lymphoma, continue to fuel demand. Quality control measures are essential to ensure safety and efficacy, making patient-centric approaches crucial for success. With the growing patient population and disposable income, the market for Car T-cell therapies is poised for continued growth.

Market Challenges

The global CAR T-cell therapy market faces a significant challenge due to the high cost of this innovative treatment. The cost is influenced by the complex manufacturing process, personalized nature, and specialized healthcare infrastructure requirements. CAR T-cell therapies involve collecting a patient's T-cells through leukapheresis, modifying them in the lab, expanding their quantity, and reinfusing them back. This process necessitates specialized facilities, equipment, and expertise, contributing to the overall cost. Moreover, each patient's therapy is personalized, adding complexity and cost. Extensive clinical trials and research further increase the cost burden. CAR T-cell acquisition costs range from USD373,000 to USD475,000 per infusion, not including additional procedures or facility fees. The inpatient setting for therapy administration adds an additional cost of USD79,466 to USD85,267 . Consequently, the high costs associated with CAR T-cell therapies pose a significant challenge to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Car T-cell therapy market is experiencing significant growth due to the potential of these treatments for blood cancer, specifically lymphoma and leukemia. Companies like Juno Therapeutics and Tessa Therapeutics are leading the charge with their CAR T-cell therapies, TT-02 for solid tumors, and Tessa's TCR-based therapy for ovarian cancer. However, challenges remain, including securing financial backing for clinical trials, ensuring scalability, cost-effectiveness, and product consistency. The market is also facing hurdles in treating solid tumors and addressing systemic toxicity. Collaborations with companies like Celgene Corporation and innovation through precision medicine are key to overcoming these challenges. Reimbursement policies, public awareness, investments, and patient population size are also crucial factors. Genetic modification through CRISPR/Cas9 holds promise for improving CAR T-cell therapies. Despite these challenges, the high prevalence of cancer and the potential for a cure make this an exciting area for innovation and patient-centric approaches.

Segment Overview

This car t-cell therapy market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Cancer treatment centers Type 2.1 CD19

2.2 CD22

2.3 BCMA

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- The hospital segment dominates the global CAR T-cell therapy market due to hospitals being the primary administrators of these treatments. Hospitals provide essential infrastructure, medical staff, and resources for CAR T-cell therapy. Oncologists, hematologists, and nurses manage the treatment process, ensuring patient safety and monitoring response. Hospitals identify eligible patients, assessing medical history, performing diagnostics, and evaluating suitability. Pre-treatment evaluations, including imaging and lab tests, establish baselines and monitor progress. Hospitals closely monitor patients during therapy for adverse reactions and provide post-treatment follow-up care. The growing number of cancer treatments in hospitals is expected to fuel market growth.

Research Analysis

Car T-cell therapy is a revolutionary cancer treatment that utilizes a patient's own immune system to fight cancer cells. This innovative approach involves engineering T-cells to recognize and attack specific cancer antigens, making it a promising solution for various types of cancers, particularly leukemia and lymphoma. The global market for Car T-cell therapy is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing incidence of cancer, prevalence of blood cancer, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. Reimbursement policies and public awareness are key factors influencing the market's growth. The patient population for cancer treatments is vast, and the precision medicine approach of Car T-cell therapies offered by companies like Celgene Corporation and Juno Therapeutics is tailoring treatments to individual patients, further boosting its adoption. The future of Car T-cell therapy holds great promise in transforming the landscape of cancer treatment.

Market Research Overview

Car T-cell therapy is a revolutionary cancer treatment that involves genetically modifying a patient's T-cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. With the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, the demand for effective and innovative treatments is on the rise. Reimbursement policies and public awareness are key factors influencing the market growth. Significant investments are being made in this field, driven by the potential for high disposable income and a large patient population. Prevalence of cancer, particularly leukemia and lymphoma, is a significant driver for the market. Innovation in the field is ongoing, with the use of CRISPR/Cas9 technology and patient-centric approaches gaining attention. Financial backing from major corporations such as Celgene Corporation and clinical trials for solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, are also contributing to the market's growth. Scalability, cost-effectiveness, and product consistency are crucial challenges for the industry. Tailoring treatments to individual patients through precision medicine and hematologic malignancies are key indications for CAR T-cell therapies. Immunotherapy, genetic modification, and systemic toxicity are important considerations in the development of these therapies. Quality control measures are essential to ensure safety and efficacy. Companies like Juno Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, and Adaptimmune are leading the way in this field, with TT-02 and other CAR T-cell therapies showing promise for the treatment of various cancers.

