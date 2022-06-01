CAR T-Cell Therapy Market size worth $ 51408.40 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 63.82% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Due to the rising incidence of cancer across the globe, increasing research and development by key players in the CAR T-Cell Therapy, increased government activities for cancer awareness and other factors will lead to growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "CAR T-Cell Therapy Market" By Targeted Antigen (CD 19, HER1), By Therapeutic Application (Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Colorectal Cancer), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, CAR T-Cell Therapy Market size was valued at USD 589.99 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 51408.40 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 63.82% from 2021 to 2028.

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Overview

The global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market is predicted to develop in response to the rising incidence of cancer and the rising number of patients who have failed to respond to alternative treatments. Additionally, rising public awareness about healthcare and wellbeing, changing illness patterns, government backing, and increasing volumes of T-Cell therapy applications in various cancer research institutions are likely to fuel the market's expansion. Furthermore, the industry is being fueled by rising government programs aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure and encouraging cancer-cell treatment research.

However, concerns about the cell therapy's negative effects and other neurological issues are predicted to impede the market growth. Also, the lack of demand for therapy is one of the key constraints that industry players confront. The target audience is excessively strict and only understands native treatment methods. Furthermore, the accompanying treatment cost is very high, which does not sit well with the people because they come from various income categories and have diverse spending capacities. The global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market trends and operations are likely to pose major restraints for the market if costs and prices are not reduced, preventing the market from growing as predicted by industry leaders and CAR T-Cell Therapy Market experts during the forecast period.

Key Developments

In February 2022 , CARsgen announced that they open a new U.S. cGMP Facility for CAR-T production. CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the U.S. focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

, CARsgen announced that they open a new U.S. cGMP Facility for CAR-T production. CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in and the U.S. focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. In December 2021 , Novartis announced to launch T-Charge, a next-generation CAR-T platform with first-in-human data at ASH 2021.

Key Players

The major players in the market are CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Kite Pharma, Inc., Legend Biotech, Juno Therapeutics, Aurora Biopharma Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., Mustang Bio, Inc., and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market On the basis of Targeted Antigen, Therapeutic Application, and Geography.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen

CD 19



HER1



BCMA



CD33



Others

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market, By Therapeutic Application

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia



Colorectal Cancer



Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia



Hepatocellular Carcinoma



Others

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

