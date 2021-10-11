CAR T-cell Therapy Market to Reach US$ 21.8 Bn by 2031, Industry Players Aim at Better Therapies for Patients with Hematological Malignancy and Solid Tumors: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing clinical effectiveness of the treatment of chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T-cell therapies in various hematological malignancies, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and large B-cell lymphomas shapes the growth trajectories of the CAR T cell therapy market. Over the years, patients have witnessed increased clinical response and better disease remission in both relapsed and refractory diseases. Concurrently, the long-term safety and efficacy of the product have increased for advanced and metastatic cancers, thereby prolonging the relapse-free survival rates in patients.

Considerable body of clinical studies in advanced phases have demonstrated their effectiveness in treating certain large B-cell lymphomas notably acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). Furthermore, extensive studies on the quality of life of patient populations, including adults and pediatric continue to enrich the landscape. During the COVID-19 pandemic, strides in telehealth services have worked in favor of the CAR T-cell therapy market. The global CAR T-cell therapy market valuation is projected to reach US$ 21.8 Bn by 2031.

Key Findings of CAR T-cell Therapy Market Study

Regulatory Frameworks Support Safer and More Effective Therapies for Cancer: Growing compliance of biotech and pharmaceutical companies with stringent regulations for manufacturing CAR T-cells especially in the European Union (EU) and North America is continuously working to reduce the potential adverse effects in the patient population. Particularly, this has spurred phase I/II studies on harnessing the potential of advanced viral-based gene transfer methods and non-viral methods for developing therapies for B-cell malignancies.

Moreover, industry players focus on reducing the major toxicities associated with CAR T-cell therapies comprising cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and the neurotoxicity. Such developments continue to reflect in the growing number of approvals in key regions such as by the U.S. FDA., notes a TMR study on the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

Collaborations Gear toward Increasing Affordability of Therapies Globally: The cost of treatment is a key impediment to the adoption of the therapy. This hinders the clinical translation of the results of innovative therapeutic approaches in cancer immunology to benefit target populations. Especially, the gap is evident among patients with high-grade B-cell lymphomas. Industry players in partnership with governments in the CAR T-cell therapy market are relentlessly working to reduce the cost of the treatment in countries with constrained resources. A case in point is the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) whose efforts have boosted the financial backing for cancer immunotherapy programs in India .

CAR T-cell Therapy Market: Key Drivers

The substantial contribution of hematologic malignancies (HMs) in global cancer burden has increasingly concerned the healthcare sector, policymakers, and the research community globally. This has spurred constant search for therapies with better outcomes particularly cancer immunotherapies. As a result, the industry has been witnessing a surge in phase I and II clinical studies in cancer immunology over the years, thus driving the evolution of the CAR T-cell therapy market.

Recent advancements in gene modification technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9 and transfer of genes using DNA-based transposons have enabled researchers to explore novel approaches in cancer immunotherapies. This has extended the horizon for pharmaceutical and biotech companies in boosting their product pipeline toward approval by regulatory agencies.

CAR T-cell Therapy Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the CAR T-cell therapy market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, bluebird bio, Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market: Segmentation

CAR T-cell Therapy Market, by Product Type

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel



Tisagenlecleucel



Brexucabtagene Autoleucel



Lisocabtagene Maraleucel



Idecabtagene Vicleucel



Others

CAR T-cell Therapy Market, by Indication

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia



Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma



Mantle Cell Lymphoma



Follicular Lymphoma



Multiple Myeloma



Others

CAR T-cell Therapy Market, by End-user

Hospitals



Cancer Treatment Centers

CAR T-cell Therapy Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

