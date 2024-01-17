CAR T Global Consultant Inc. Announces the launch of the first ever Full Service Contract Commercialization Organization specifically designed for Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT CCO)

News provided by

CAR T Global Consultant

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CAR T Global Consultant Inc. - a specialized Cell & Gene Therapy consulting company announces their newest offering in the form of a Contract Cell & Gene Therapy Organization that will provide Biotech companies a comprehensive go-to-market commercialization service while retaining their intellectual property.

Guillaume Köszegi, Founder and President of CAR T Global Consultant observes: "Commercialization options for Biotechs are limited. Conventionally there are only 2 options: out-license / sell their asset to a larger firm or build a commercialization structure on their own. The latter requires extensive resources and expertise that most Biotech companies are often lacking. We see an opportunity to support companies with a hybrid model that allows them to keep their assets and outsource the commercialization services – either until an identified milestone is met, or for as long as is deemed required.  In this fast-paced environment, companies can re-invest in R&D rather than the build out of a commercial organization.  They maintain control while maximizing the internal value of their assets". 

Furthermore, Mr. Köszegi explains that: "The logistical, technical, scientific and regulatory requirements of Cell & Gene therapies are very specific. Finding and training staff with these qualifications in each specific country / region can be difficult.  Our CGT Contract Commercialization Organization will provide best-in-class teams with the required expertise in areas including and not limited to: Medical Affairs, Sales, Site Onboarding, Market Access and Regulatory Affairs."

There are currently 1369 cell and gene therapy developers worldwide generating over 2000 ongoing clinical trials. The majority of these trials are in Phase 2 and Phase 3.  There is an expected bolus of novel agents to treat numerous niched disease populations. The expertise from specialized companies like CAR T Global Consultant Inc. will play a major role in ensuring these molecules reach the market in a timely and efficient manner.

CAR T Global Consultant Inc. is proud to further elevate our mission of supporting cell & gene therapy organizations via this Full-Service Cell & Gene Therapy Specific Contract Commercialization Organization (CGT CCO) so that with flawless execution, they may bring their important assets to patients without delay.

About CAR T Global Consultant Inc.

CAR T Global Consultant is a privately held global boutique consulting company founded in 2021. The company primarily focuses on supporting Cell and Gene Therapy companies through their commercial development path. CAR T Global Consultant is uniquely positioned as it possesses a strong network of talented industry leaders with specific Cell and Gene Therapy expertise. The company established a business model that builds consultant teams tailored for each individual project. 

SOURCE CAR T Global Consultant

