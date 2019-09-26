Car Throttle and Michelin Reach Over 25 Million Car Enthusiasts With Social Media Campaign for Monterey Car Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Throttle, the largest media company for social auto enthusiasts, has today announced results from its campaign with Michelin at this year's Monterey Car Week, reaching over 25 million 'social media first' automotive enthusiasts in its third successful partnership with the global tire brand.

With a cross-platform approach to covering this iconic event, Car Throttle utilized key platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to deliver high quality video content to its 15 million fans, while also telling the story of the 'Devotion to Detail' for those who made the journey to attend the most important week in the US automotive calendar.

Pre-campaign, Car Throttle announced the launch of its ultimate VIP car enthusiast sweepstakes; the opportunity for a fan to win an exclusive tour of Los Angeles-based boutique design and restoration house Singer Vehicle Design, a private tour of the Petersen Automotive Museum, and a dinner at a Michelin starred restaurant. The sweepstakes received thousands of entries and 150 lucky runners up also received a limited edition t-shirt designed by Car Throttle in collaboration with Michelin.

During Monterey Car Week, Car Throttle drew on the success of 2018 by filming three livestreams hosted by automotive influencer Matt Gallagher. These livestreams showcased presenting sponsor Michelin's association with key events, ranging from Legends of the Autobahn, to WERKS Reunion, to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at the world-famous Laguna Seca Raceway.

With a 72-hour Instagram Stories takeover, Car Throttle also managed to involve its social audience who voted for their favorite 'cars of the show'. In total, there were over 7 million engagements across the campaign, showing why Car Throttle has become such a popular choice for distribution of key content for global brands.

Car Throttle also created two long-form documentaries, showing the shifting focus to feature the enthusiast community's 'Devotion to Detail' under the Michelin Passion platform and featuring the MICHELIN® Pilot® family of tires. These features of Reyn Speed Shop and Singer Vehicle Design reached over 7.4 million users on YouTube alone and received over 700,000 video views combined. The original content created lived both on Car Throttle's Channels as well as Michelin USA and Michelin Global channels.

"The high engagement rates and huge reach of our third campaign with Michelin shows just how aligned both brands are in the delivery of event coverage to a social enthusiast audience," said Adnan Ebrahim, Founder of Car Throttle. "We couldn't be happier with the quality of content we created with Michelin and, through this partnership, offer our global fans a chance to experience Monterey Car Week as if they were with us in person."

