Car Throttle Secures Third Michelin Partnership to Livestream Monterey Car Week 2019 for Global Online Audiences

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Throttle, the largest media company for social auto enthusiasts, has secured a third partnership with Michelin to broadcast the 2019 Monterey Car Week in California to social media-based car enthusiasts around the world.

The partnership follows a hugely successful campaign with the leading tire brand in 2018, which saw Car Throttle's Monterey coverage reach over 20 million enthusiasts in only a four week period. The unique approach to auto event coverage saw the renowned social media brand broadcast three livestreams on Facebook, racking up a staggering 1.4 million views. On its YouTube channel, the brand also told the stories of Lisa Taylor, a Porsche collector, and a group of Koenigsegg owners called the 'Ghost Squadron.' The content from MCW 2018 saw Car Throttle amass over 6 million video views and 8 million engagements in total.

For 2019, Michelin and Car Throttle are shifting focus to feature the enthusiast community's 'Devotion to Detail' under the Michelin Passion Platform and featuring the MICHELIN® Pilot® Family of tires.

Car Throttle will tell the stories of key brands as they prepare customer vehicles in the run-up to the prestigious week-long event in Monterey. The hero piece will focus on globally renowned Singer Vehicle Design - the California-based boutique design and restoration house, currently celebrating its tenth anniversary. Having now delivered more than 150 restored and bespoke commissions worldwide, the company continues to re-imagine air-cooled Porsche 911s and has recently completed the results of its Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), undertaken on behalf of its clients, with a formation of technical partners including Williams Advanced Engineering and Michelin, to pursue the most advanced air-cooled 911 in the world.

Car Throttle will also livestream from three important locations at Car Week 2019: Legends of The Autobahn, WERKS Reunion and Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion, telling the stories of passionate enthusiasts who have made the journey to these important events in the automotive calendar.

To celebrate the partnership, Car Throttle and Michelin have launched the ultimate VIP car enthusiast Sweepstakes, which is free to enter here. The grand prize will see a winner and guest fly to Los Angeles, receive a private tour of Singer Vehicle Design and the Petersen Museum, have dinner at a well-known Michelin Star restaurant and receive $250 cash. 150 runners up will win a limited edition t-shirt.

"Monterey Car Week is the pinnacle automotive event in the United States and unmatched in bringing together the enthusiast community," said Matthew Cabe, Michelin brand director. "Michelin shares the devotion to detail in our business with the manufacturers, collectors and fans that gather during this event. This week provides an unique opportunity for Michelin to make meaningful connections with those who share our passion for craftsmanship."

Car Throttle has become a key brand for social car enthusiasts, with over 14 million followers across key social platforms and serving over 2.5 billion video views in total last year. As media consumption habits continue to shift to social platforms, the demand for engaging social content is on the rise. With Michelin looking to highlight its sponsorship of Monterey Car Week and the company's close ties with enthusiasts, Car Throttle was again called in to create industry-leading cross-platform content, showing why enthusiasts choose to wear Michelin tires on their special cars, in particular, the celebrated PILOT family and its unrivaled competition racing tires.

Auto enthusiasts who won't be able to attend can follow the action on Car Throttle's YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

--- About Car Throttle ---

Car Throttle was founded by Adnan Ebrahim in 2009, from his University bedroom in London. Frustrated with the lack of car content for a new generation of car fans, he set out to build 'TopGear for the Facebook generation'. Since then, the brand has raised $2 million from investors behind Facebook, AutoTrader and AOL, has offices in both London and New York, and serves over 200 million video views every month to a new audience of social media users. For further press information and opportunities, please email Adnan Ebrahim at press@carthrottle.com or call on 0203 371 9311

--- About Michelin North America ---

Dedicated to the improvement of sustainable mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The Company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires. In addition to tires, the Company also publishes travel guides, hotel and restaurant guides, maps and road atlases. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs about 22,700 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants. Forbes magazine has ranked Michelin No. 1 on its annual survey of "Best Large Employers in America" for 2018. Learn more about purpose-driven careers with a purpose-driven company at jobs.michelinman.com.

Related Images

car-throttle-logo.png

Car Throttle logo

Related Links

Car Throttle YouTube

Car Throttle Facebook

SOURCE Car Throttle