Car Toys Attracts Nearly 6,000 Leads and Converts Over $50,000 in Sales in the First Two Months of Using Podium

LEHI, Utah, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium , the leading communication and payments platform for local businesses, today announced that Car Toys, the largest independent multi-channel specialty car audio and mobile electronics retailer in America, attracted nearly 6,000 leads and converted over $50,000 in sales in the first two months of using the Podium platform.

Car Toys began using Podium Webchat to capture web leads and better streamline the experience of scheduling customers for installation appointments in one of its 48 stores. After seeing the power of Webchat in driving qualified leads that led to increased revenue, the company expanded their use of Podium to include the Feedback , Campaigns and Reviews products, replacing their previous reviews tool.

"The success we've seen using Podium has been incredible, and almost immediate," said Daniela Lukomski, marketing director at Car Toys. "As we continue to strengthen our relationship, our next step is rolling out Podium Reviews enterprise-wide. This feature will help us improve our Google reviews and rankings across our 48 locations, which is paramount to a brick and mortar business like us."

In addition to the customer experience tools, Car Toys relies on Podium's sophisticated reporting functionality to better understand the demand for products in different geographies and markets.

"As companies everywhere continue to elevate their digital transformation, we're excited to play a part," said Nick Miller, VP of retail at Podium. "The impact that Car Toys experienced in such a short amount of time exemplifies the impact that Podium's one-to-one texting conversations and Webchat communications tool can have on a business."

About Podium

Podium is a customer messaging and payments platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 100,000 local businesses in the United States, Canada and Australia. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by YC Continuity, Sapphire Ventures, Alkeon Capital, Recruit Co. Ltd., IVP, Accel, Summit Partners and GV. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About Car Toys

Car Toys is the leading retailer and installer of car audio, mobile electronics, and other accessories in the United States. The company boasts locations in major cities across the western United States, including Seattle, Spokane, Portland, Denver, Fort Collins, Houston and Dallas.

The company was founded in 1987 by current Chairman and CEO, Dan Brettler, who established core principles that continue to drive and motivate the company and its 5,000+ employees to this very day.

SOURCE Podium

Related Links

http://www.podium.com

