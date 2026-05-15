C.A.R. Urges State Leaders To Continue Support for Dream For All Funding To Advance Homeownership

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's revised 2026-27 state budget proposal:

"The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® appreciates that the governor's May Revise maintains funding for CalHFA's Dream For All program. Down payment assistance remains one of the most effective tools to expand homeownership opportunities and is essential for California's diverse population of first-time and first-generation buyers facing California's affordability challenges. This will help more Californians achieve long-term financial stability and provide generational wealth opportunities," said C.A.R. President Tamara Suminski.

"We appreciate Gov. Newsom's continued recognition of the need to address the state's housing affordability crisis by focusing on ways to increase homeownership opportunities, lower costs and accelerate housing development. We also commend efforts to support homeowners impacted by wildfires, including mortgage relief through the CalAssist program.

"C.A.R. is committed to expanding homeownership opportunities for Californians and ensuring homeownership remains central to the state's affordability strategy. As we look ahead, we urge the governor and Legislature to continue to preserve and to build the Dream For All program by committing to expanded Dream For All funding in future budgets so that more Californians can enjoy the housing stability and wealth building that homeownership provides. We stand ready to work with policymakers on practical, balanced solutions that preserve and expand pathways to homeownership," Suminski said.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 190,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)