Car-Ware integrates BillingTree digital payment technology into its dealer management solutions

Car-Ware has been providing industry-leading software support in the dealer management and automobile industry for over 15 years. The company services the financing, accounting, customer relationship management and inventory management needs of a nationwide roster of clients.

The integration of the myPayrazr solution suite means dealers can now offer a wider range of innovative payment channels and greatly increase the payment options available to end-customers. Channels include Interactive Voice Response, online payment portals and recurring payment plans. Car-Ware clients also benefit from BillingTree merchant services to maintain compliance and best practices for secure payment acceptance.

"Given the scope of Car-Ware solutions and the proven experience of BillingTree in auto finance, this partnership is a strong fit," said Mike Dooney, President & CEO of Car-Ware. "BillingTree solutions perfectly align with our focus on offering the latest digital tools to help dealers better manage their business. The in-built security means our customers can remain safe in the knowledge that the technology they are deploying is fully compliant with industry standards."

"Payment technology is a key revenue driver in the auto finance industry, and customers are looking for more convenient ways to keep up with auto loan payments." said Jason Hiland, Director of Sales and Business Development, Financial Services, at BillingTree. "This strategic partnership provides automated, convenient and secure payment channels, putting both dealers and consumers in control when it comes to managing their finances."

About Car-Ware

Car-Ware Inc. was started in January 2008 and since that time we have integrations with several strategic partners in the industry. We provide Accounting, showroom traffic management and desking, Finance and Insurance, Buy Here Pay Here and Lease Here Pay Here, CRM, and Inventory management to the used automobile industry. The founders of Car-Ware have worked in the automotive DMS and banking industry for more than 15 years.

About BillingTree

BillingTree® is the leading provider of integrated payments solutions to the Healthcare, ARM, Property Management, B2B, and Financial Services industry verticals. Through its technology-enabled suite of products and services, BillingTree enables organizations to increase efficiency and decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations. Leveraging more than a decade of market experience, BillingTree is dedicated to growing payments with technology through an integrated omni-channel offering, suite of proprietary products and value-added services, and a company-wide focus on delivering extraordinary customer service.

Contact: Contact: Dave Yohe Jamie Kightley VP of Marketing PR for BillingTree BillingTree IBA Tel: 602.443.5948 Tel: 561.228.1940 dyohe@mybillingtree.com jkightley@iba-international.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-ware-integrates-billingtree-digital-payment-technology-into-its-dealer-management-solutions-300656094.html

SOURCE BillingTree

Related Links

http://www.mybillingtree.com

