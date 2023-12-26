Car Wash Advisory Sells Village Car Wash

News provided by

Car Wash Advisory

26 Dec, 2023, 08:13 ET

LADY LAKE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, LLC ("CWA"), a leading investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising privately-owned car wash businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Village Car Wash, located in Lady Lake, Florida to a private buyer.

The Village Car Wash is a family owned and operated full-service car wash conveniently located in The Villages. With years of experience in the car care industry, they provide the most expert advice to maintain the highest quality care for your automobile. 

Continue Reading
Village Car Wash
Village Car Wash

"The owner of Village Car Wash has achieved remarkable success in assembling a top-performing team, dedicated to delivering high quality service to the local customers, all while achieving above average profits year over year," said John-Michael Tamburro, Managing Director at Car Wash Advisory. This transition allows the seller to enjoy a thoroughly deserved retirement, capping a career spanning more than 20 years in the car wash industry.

"The sale of our business marks the culmination of years of dedication, hard work, and the creation of a thriving enterprise. We're excited for the next chapter, and we believe the new owners will carry the torch of success forward with the same passion and commitment that has defined our journey," said David Daniels, Owner of Village Car Wash.

The CWA team represented the seller, Village Car Wash, on the transaction. 

About Car Wash Advisory:
Car Wash Advisory is a leading nationwide investment banking, M&A advisory, and brokerage firm focused solely on the car wash industry. Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sell-side M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

Media Contact:
Robin Sisk
332-209-4246
[email protected]

SOURCE Car Wash Advisory

Also from this source

Car Wash Advisory Represents Ducky's Car Wash on its Sale

Car Wash Advisory Represents Ducky's Car Wash on its Sale

Car Wash Advisory, LLC ("CWA"), a leading investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising privately-owned car wash businesses, is pleased to...
Summit Wash Holdings Announces 37-Site Platform Acquisitions; CWA Advises Waters Car Wash

Summit Wash Holdings Announces 37-Site Platform Acquisitions; CWA Advises Waters Car Wash

Summit Wash Holdings, a new private equity-backed entrant into the car wash industry, officially announced its express car wash platform and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.