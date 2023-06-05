Car Wash Gift Card Network Introduces an Industry Standard Gift Card

POMONA, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 90% of consumers who receive a gift card from a small business that they have never visited, say they would shop at that business and return there in the future.

The Car Wash Gift Card Network strongly believes, car washes and detail services make great practical gifts & rewards for all occasions and milestones. Introducing The Car Wash Gift Card.

Car wash gift card's vision is simple, allow individuals and organizations to send physical or digital car wash and detail service gift card(s) to anyone across town or across the country. Up until now, if consumers and organizations wanted to buy and a car wash gift card, it was only possible from and for one specific car wash location.

Car Wash Gift Card Network's Mission is two fold, make the giving and receiving of car washes and detail services as gifts across town or across the country easy and help our overall industry grow in the gift cards share. This helps the car wash location selling the gift card, serve their customers for something that couldn't do before and earn a small share. It helps the redeeming car wash service provider, acquire and retain new customers and most of all, it makes it easy for consumers to redeem their car wash gift card at their favorite car wash location or mobile service provider.

"We strongly believe car washes make great gifts for all occasions. Our vision is simple, make car wash gifting easy and allow customers to use their gift card at their favorite car wash anywhere," said, Aftab Jiwani, CEO & Founder of The Car Wash Gift Card Network.

According to the 2019 small business gift card study, conducted in the spring of 2019, originally commissioned by First Data, now Fiserv, 90% of consumers who receive a gift card from a small business that they have never visited, say they would shop at that business and return there in the future. Car wash owners and operators are invited to be part of this exciting car wash industry network at no cost. Furthermore, Individuals and organization looking for gift and reward ideas, that are useful and practical, visit the car wash gift card website.

