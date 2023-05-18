Car Wash M&A Transaction Database Debuts to the Public

MIAMI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, a leading investment banking and M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on the car wash industry, has announced the debut of its publicly available and accessible database of historical car wash M&A transactions. This resource, which will be continually updated both on a historical and move-forward basis, provides a window into the largest and most meaningful M&A transactions in the car wash industry. This repository of M&A deal history features all the fastest growing and largest car wash companies and consolidators in North America. Additional coverage by way of year span, additional functionality and data are planned for continuous rollout starting later this year to enhance analytical study abilities.

"Top 100 Car Wash Companies is a testament to our commitment to providing the best resources and information to the car wash industry," said Harry Caruso, Founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory. "This asset will undoubtedly be valuable for industry professionals, operators and investors looking to stay informed and competitive." Car Wash Advisory has a proven history of providing expert M&A advisory services to car wash business owners and this M&A transaction database is the latest addition to their portfolio of resources.

CWA launched this database alongside their official and initial rollout of their Top Car Wash Companies, a list of the largest car wash companies operating in the U.S. This database, which includes more detailed information on a per site basis, is encouraged to be used alongside the M&A transaction data to provide readers with unique insights in the car wash industry. This is but a sample of the result produced by a truly specialized and focused M&A firm.

The Car Wash M&A Transaction Data page is now live on Car Wash Advisory's website and can be accessed at https://www.carwashadvisory.com/car-wash-acquisitions.

The Top Car Wash Companies page is now live on Car Wash Advisory's website and can be accessed at https://www.carwashadvisory.com/top-car-wash-companies.

About Car Wash Advisory
Car Wash Advisory is a leading nationwide investment banking, M&A advisory, and brokerage firm focused solely on the car wash industry. Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sell-side M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

