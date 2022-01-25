Car Wash Machine Market to record USD 666.79 Mn growth | 44% of growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 666.79 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% YoY growth (%): 2.87% Performing market contribution: APAC at 44% Key consumer countries: China , the US, Germany , the UK, and India

Regional Market Analysis

With 44% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a faster growth rate during 2021-2026.

The rapid expansion in population and increasing demand for smart devices and luxury lifestyles among consumers are driving the growth of the car wash machine market in APAC. In addition, factors such as the growing shortage of water and the introduction of government regulations on water usage for car washing are forcing end-users to adopt efficient car wash machines, which is driving the regional market growth.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report .

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

AUTOBASE CAR WASH TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dover Corp., Istobal SA, MK SEIKO Co. Ltd., National Carwash Solutions Inc., Otto Christ AG, Takeuchi Techno Co. Ltd., Tommy Car Wash Systems, and WashTec AG are some of the dominant players in the car wash machine market.

The car wash machine market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. The vendors in the market are constantly adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some vendors are focusing on new product launches and a few vendors are focusing on forming strategic alliances with other players in the market to remain competitive.

For instance:

Dover Corp.: In October 2021, the company acquired LIQAL BV, a leading provider of LNG and hydrogen refueling equipment and solutions. In October 2021, the company launched a remote user interface for the SmartDate X30 thermal transfer overprinter.

AUTOBASE CAR WASH TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.: The company offers car wash machine products such as TEPO-AUTO, TEPO-AUTO-1201-1, and TP-701.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.: The company offers car wash machines by types such as Tunnel-type, Drive-through, Gate-type, and Large-scale.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various vendors and their strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the car wash machine market.

Increased adoption in untapped regions:

Vehicle wash systems are found extensively in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada. However, such services are not much popular in India, China, and other developing countries. The availability of such services in these countries is limited to a few cities due to the lack of service providers. This is encouraging vendors in the market to concentrate on such untapped regions. Besides, many newly constructed gas stations and malls in developing countries are installing quick car wash systems to enhance customer satisfaction and services. This is further increasing the demand for car wash machines, which is driving the growth of the market.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges,

Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Car Wash Market by Washing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Car and Truck Wash Market by Washing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Car Wash Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 666.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AUTOBASE CAR WASH TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dover Corp., Istobal SA, MK SEIKO Co. Ltd., National Carwash Solutions Inc., Otto Christ AG, Takeuchi Techno Co. Ltd., Tommy Car Wash Systems, and WashTec AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio