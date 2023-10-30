Car wash market size to grow by USD 5.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, Need for water-efficient products to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global car wash market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.01 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.07% during the forecast period, and the growth momentum will accelerate The need for water-efficient products is driving the market growth. The car wash industry consumes large amounts of water, depending on the type of wash. However, with the increasing water scarcity in many countries, the demand for water-efficient products has increased. The use of water-efficient products in the car wash industry helps conserve water resources, reduce water consumption, and save costs. Companies should use these products to comply with local water regulations and avoid fines. Such factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Car Wash Market 2023-2027

Car wash market – Market dynamics

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high initial investments required to set up car washing centers are hampering the adoption of car wash systems.

To set up a new car wash center, vendors have to invest significantly in equipment, real estate, construction, and other expenses.

Moreover, they have to cater to cars of different sizes and designs, which further increases costs.

Vendors also have to provide sufficient parking.

These requirements will hinder the growth of the global car wash market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Car wash market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (exterior and interior) and method (cloth friction car washing and touchless car washing).

The exterior segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Users prefer exterior car washes to ensure thorough cleaning, restoration, and finishing of their vehicles. These services are usually offered through formats such as gantry car washes, conveyor tunnel systems, and self-service car washes.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global car wash market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global car wash market.

North America is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in North America is mature and competitive, characterized by numerous small and independent operators as well as a few large national chains. Some of the key trends in the regional market are the adoption of new technologies and the development of eco-friendly practices. These factors will lead to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Car wash market - Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of environment-friendly vehicle wash systems is a key trend in the market.

Car washing is a water-intensive process that results in wastewater containing high concentrations of surfactants, oils, greases, waxes, and other toxins that are harmful to aquatic life.

Therefore, vendors are focusing on water conservation and environmental sustainability, which will lead to the development of an eco-friendly market.

Moreover, stringent laws and rising water prices have encouraged vendors to invest in process-integrated water reclamation systems.

Such factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this car wash market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the car wash market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the car wash market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the car wash market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of car wash market vendors

Car Wash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, France,Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Autobell Car Wash Inc., Cactus Car Wash, Club Car Wash, Driven Brands Holdings Inc., GO Car Wash, Hoffman Development Corp., Magic Hands Car Wash, Mammoth Holdings LLC, Prime Car Wash LLC, Quick Quack Car Wash Holdings LLC, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers, SPEED CAR WASH, Splash Car Wash, Super Star Car Wash, SuperiorWash Inc., The London Carwash Co., Tommys Express LLC, True Blue Car Wash LLC, Wash Depot Holdings Inc., and Zips Carwash Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

