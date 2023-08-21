Car Wash Services Market in US to grow by USD 1.30 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The growing need for water-efficient car washing products to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US car wash services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,305.97 million, according to Technavio. Insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Car wash services market in US – Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Car Wash Services Market in US

Key Drivers

The growing need for water-efficient car washing products is a key factor driving market growth. The car wash industry in the country consumes a significant amount of water that ranges from 30 to 80 gallons per vehicle, depending on the type of wash water. This high-water consumption is a concern due to the increasing scarcity of water in the world. To solve this problem, water-saving products are becoming more and more prominent in the car wash market. Additionally, by promoting water saving and sustainability, car wash businesses can attract environmentally conscious customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The growing adoption of environmentally friendly vehicle wash systems is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- Growing concerns over vehicle damage is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Car wash services market in the US – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The car wash services market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer car wash services in US in the market are 719 Auto Spa, Alimentation Couche Tard Inc., Autobell Car Wash Inc., Cactus Car Wash, Car Wash USA Express, Crews Magic Hand Wash Car Wash, DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, GO Car Wash, Jacks Car Wash, Magic Hand Auto Spa, Prime Car Wash LLC, Quick Quack Car Wash Holdings LLC, Speedwash Car Washes, Splash Car Wash, Super Star Car Wash, SuperiorWash Inc., Tommys Express LLC, Ziebart International Corp., ZIPS CAR WASH, and Wash Depot and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

719 Auto Spa - The company offers car wash services such as full detailing, interior detailing, and exterior detailing.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. - The company offers car wash services such as ceramic seals, hot wax, wheel cleaning, and basic cleaning services under its subsidiary called True Blue Car Wash, LLC.

Autobell Car Wash Inc. - The company offers car wash services such as car full service with interior cleaning, super poly process, and rain repellent services.

Car Wash Services Market in US - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market by method (cloth friction car washing and touchless car washing) and type (exterior and interior).

The cloth friction car washing segments are estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The cloth friction car wash method is popular and widely used in the target market. It involves using a cloth or brush to physically scrub the vehicle's surface and effectively remove stubborn dirt and stains. Moreover, this method excels at removing stubborn dirt and stains that are difficult to remove with traditional washing. Additionally, many car wash stations offer a variety of options such as friction, no-touch, and self-service car washes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Car Wash Services Market In US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the car wash services market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the car wash services market in US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the car wash services market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the car wash services market companies in US

US Car Wash Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,305.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.05 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 719 Auto Spa, Alimentation Couche Tard Inc., Autobell Car Wash Inc., Cactus Car Wash, Car Wash USA Express, Crews Magic Hand Wash Car Wash, DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, GO Car Wash, Jacks Car Wash, Magic Hand Auto Spa, Prime Car Wash LLC, Quick Quack Car Wash Holdings LLC, Speedwash Car Washes, Splash Car Wash, Super Star Car Wash, SuperiorWash Inc., Tommys Express LLC, Ziebart International Corp., ZIPS CAR WASH, and Wash Depot Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

