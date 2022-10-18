Car Washing and Detailing Services Market Expect A Sales Revenue Worth US$ 55.6 Bn by 2032; North America Expects 31% of Global Share Says Fact.MR

Eco-Friendly And Green Services Are The Future of The Car Washing And Detailing Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global demand for car detailing and washing services stands at US$ 34.8 billion in 2022. The market is poised to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

The car washing market is witnessing the entry of new business enterprises who are coming into the market with a slightly different approach. Companies are coming up with dry car washes and green car washes to lure new customers. Given the scenario of climate change and scarcity of water, it is believed that the future of the car washing industry is eco-friendly, which means no or minimal usage of water.

People are ready to pay for the same service if it is being performed via an eco-friendly method. Apart from car washing and detailing service providers, many engineering and equipment manufacturing companies are showing interest in the car washing industry by developing machines and equipment related to the same. Overall, the outlook for the car detailing and washing industry looks promising amid improved macro scenarios.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global car washing and detailing services market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% and reach US$ 55.6 billion by 2032.

by 2032. Conveyor car washing services account for 32% share of the global market.

North America dominated the global market with 31% share in 2021.

dominated the global market with 31% share in 2021. The market exhibited 3.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

The Indian market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the decade.

Market Development

The current business environment for the car washing industry seems very competitive as none of the market players own close to even 5% market share. With a low barrier to entry and a fragmented market, the industry has witnessed many mergers and acquisitions in the last few years.

In July 2022 , Splash Car Wash completed the acquisition of Clean Co Car Wash.

, Splash Car Wash completed the acquisition of Clean Co Car Wash. Since the start 2021, the industry has witnessed close to 20+ small and large acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly unorganized. The top 20 companies have captured just 10% share of the global market. In developed countries, around 40% of the market is organized; however, in developing countries, less than 20% of the market is organized. This gives an opportunity for established market players to expand their businesses.

In July 2022, Warburg Pincus completed the acquisition of El Car Wash, one of the largest and fastest-growing express car washing companies in the U.S.

completed the acquisition of one of the largest and fastest-growing express car washing companies in the U.S. In September 2022 , Super Star Car Wash, a leading car wash company, acquired Wave Wash, a leading conveyor car wash company.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Company Allure Detail

CAGGO

Detail King

DetailXPerts

Driven Brands Car Wash

Exclusive Detail

GO Car Wash

Mister Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash

The Auto Detailing Company

Tommy's Express Car Wash

Topaz Detailing

Ziebart International Corporation

Zips Car Wash

Segmentation of Car Washing and Detailing Services Industry Research

By Service:

Car Washing



In-Bay Automatic Car Wash





Self-Service Car Wash





Conveyor Car Wash



Car Detailing



Exterior Car Detailing





Interior Car Detailing

By End User:

Commercial



Households

By Service Provider:

Conventional Service Station



On-Demand Service Providers

By Region:

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global car washing and detailing services market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of service (car washing - in-bay automatic car wash, self-service car wash, conveyor car wash), car detailing – (exterior car detailing, interior car detailing), end user (commercial, households), and service provider (conventional service stations, on-demand service providers), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary - Global Car Washing and Detailing Services Market

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Introduction

2.2. Market Taxonomy/ Research Scope

3. Market Characteristic – Bird Eye View

3.1. Number of Active Enterprises by Key Countries

3.2. Number of People Employed

3.3. Average Operating Margin

4. Market Background and Foundation Data

4.1. Global Car Washing and Detailing Services Market Outlook Statistics (US$), 2017 - 2021

4.2. Car Washing and Detailing Services offering & Adoption Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

Contd…

