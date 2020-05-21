Car Washing Services Amid COVID-19 - Companies Have Responded to COVID-19 Hygiene Concerns with New Cleaning Solutions

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the car wash industry, "Car Washes Offer New Disinfection Services in Response to COVID-19"

To comply with social distancing regulations many car washes closed their waiting rooms and limited services to exterior cleaning only to minimize contact between customers and staff. New York State allowed car washes to reopen in late April under strict guidelines limiting the number of employees allowed to be onsite and banning-in person payment. Some car washes that remain closed are completing upgrades of their equipment while demand is low.



The COVID-19 outbreak has led to an increased concern about hygiene with drivers being advised to disinfect frequently touched areas like door handles, key fobs and steering wheels to prevent the spread of the virus. Some companies have responded with new solutions to ensure that vehicles can be easily disinfected. Autobell Car Wash is offering an interior disinfectant service for vehicles belonging to essential workers like police, medical personnel and postal workers. The system uses a fog machine to blow hospital-grade disinfectant gas into the vehicle to kill the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, Istobal has adapted its car wash technology to create disinfecting arches for the exterior of emergency vehicles. It is likely that demand for these new services will continue even as lockdowns are eased.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Car Washes Offer New Disinfection Services in Response to COVID-19"

