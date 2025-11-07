Cara announces strategic partnership with FirstChoice, positioning it at the forefront of AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cara announced a new strategic partnership with FirstChoice, a MarshBerry Company, providing its agency network access to Cara's game-changing AI platform for insurance.

Recognized by Insurance Journal as the #1 agency partner, FirstChoice can now bring Cara's domain-specific AI capabilities to its network of over 715 agencies across the United States. With Cara, FirstChoice agencies can streamline daily operations, reduce manual work, and automate critical back-office workflows essential to scaling premium efficiently.

This strategic partnership marks a key milestone, providing FirstChoice agencies with unique benefits:

Cara provides FirstChoice agencies with industry-leading AI capabilities across coverage comparisons, proposal generation, form generation, and client communication.

FirstChoice gains proprietary access to Cara's latest AI products and models for member agencies.

FirstChoice and Cara collaborate to design tailored solutions for member agencies, reducing errors and saving staff time so they can focus on growth and client relationships.

"FirstChoice is the gold standard for agency networks, embracing opportunities to leverage AI to solve pressing challenges in the insurance industry," said Vic Yeh, CEO of Cara. "By combining FirstChoice's scale with Cara's industry-leading AI, we're excited to deliver solutions that help network agencies accelerate growth."

"At FirstChoice, our mission has always been to empower independent agencies with the tools and resources they need to thrive. Partnering with Cara allows us to deliver cutting-edge AI capabilities that streamline operations, reduce complexity, and free up our members to focus on what matters most—serving clients and driving growth," said Keith Captain, FirstChoice President. "This collaboration represents a major step forward in helping our network stay ahead in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape."

Through this partnership, FirstChoice and Cara aim to empower network agencies to grow efficiently while positioning the network at the forefront of AI transformation.

About MarshBerry

MarshBerry is a global leader in investment banking and strategic consulting for the financial services industry. With over 40 years of experience, MarshBerry empowers firms in insurance brokerage & distribution, wealth advisory & retirement planning and accounting & tax practices to achieve long-term growth, maximize value, and navigate every stage of ownership. For more information, visit www.MarshBerry.com .

About Cara

Cara is a domain-specific AI system purpose-built for the insurance industry—a modular solution that empowers leading insurance agencies and brokerages to accelerate sales and automate services through a 24/7 digital workforce. Learn more at getcara.ai .

