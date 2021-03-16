Cara Cesario, Ph.D., Joins Nutrition21 as Vice President of Manufacturing and Product Development

HARRISON, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC ("Nutrition21") has announced that Cara Cesario has joined the company as Vice President of Manufacturing and Product Development.

Cara earned her B.S. in Chemistry from Stonehill College and Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from The University of Notre Dame. She is also an author on 10 peer-reviewed publications and inventor of seven issued patents.

For the past six years, Cara served as Chief Scientific Officer at Sweet Defeat and developed products that reduce sugar cravings. Prior to that, she was product manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, managing consumable product portfolios for mass spectrometry. Earlier in her career, Cara synthesized novel cancer therapeutics at OSI Pharmaceuticals.

Cara will work directly with Nutrition21's President Joe Weiss and Chief Science Officer Jim Komorowski to optimize the production of Nutrition21's branded ingredients. In addition, she will expand the use of new dosage forms and bring new product innovations to the market, as well as other related technical services.

"Nutrition21 has a great reputation for science and innovation, which are two important aspects of a successful organization. I look forward to working with the research and development, marketing, and sales teams to deliver the innovation and results our customers are looking for," said Cara.

"We are excited to welcome a professional like Cara to our team and look forward to what her expertise will bring to Nutrition21," said Jim Komorowski. "She will be essential in driving our innovation forward and providing outstanding technical support to our customers."

About Nutrition21, LLC

Nutrition21 is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages. With decades of experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development process that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within, among others. For more information on Nutrition21, visit www.nutrition21.com.

Contact Information

Becky Wright

Media Contact

[email protected]

201-675-0197

© 2021 Nutrition21, LLC

Nutrition21, LLC, 500 Mamaroneck Ave., Suite 510, Harrison, New York 10528 Source: Nutrition21, LLC DRA3277031221

Related Images

nutrition21.jpg

Nutrition21

logo



SOURCE Nutrition21