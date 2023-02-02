Cara Collective to Honor Bank of America

Chicago-based workforce development leader to hold 8th Annual Gala

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cara Collective, an industry leader in workforce development, is pleased to announce it will honor Bank of America at the upcoming 8th Annual Cara Gala on Friday, March 24, 2023. Bank of America will receive the Trailblazer Award for its longtime partnership with Cara Collective and for the company's commitment to advancing racial equality and economic opportunity.

Rita Cook, President Bank of America Chicago, will accept the Trailblazer Award at the 8th Annual Cara Gala.

"Bank of America is a trailblazer because time and time again, they have demonstrated their commitment to using their influence and resources to strengthen our communities," said Kathleen St. Louis Caliento, President & CEO of Cara Collective. "Through their work, they are a partner in progress, connecting more individuals and families to aﬀordable housing and home ownership, capital to start and grow small businesses, good jobs with living wages, and better access to healthcare. Beyond all that, they've also remained an integral part of our Cara Collective community for more than 15 years, including as a hiring partner to our job seekers, investing in our programs and mission, providing leadership and guidance through our Board of Directors, and beyond. We are thrilled to honor this partnership at our signature Gala."

Previous Trailblazer recipients include Sterling Bay, Rivers Casino, JPMorgan Chase, and philanthropists Dona and Sam Scott, Pete and Amy Kadens, Jim and Kay Mabie, and Martin H. Nesbitt.

"A strong workforce pipeline can fuel economic opportunity in our local community," said Rita Cook, President Bank of America Chicago. "We're honored to be recognized by Cara Collective for our efforts in bringing together resources with nonprofit partners and employers, working together hand in hand to overcome barriers that lead to successful career opportunities and employment for individuals throughout Chicagoland."

Cara graduate Dian Lang will also be recognized with the Jesse Teverbaugh Distinguished Alumni Award. This award is given annually to a graduate who is a shining example of Cara's work to transform lives and communities. Dian started her Cara journey in 2009 as a new mother with few options for quality employment. Today, she works for 1660 Condo Association and recently purchased a home for herself and her now-teenage son.

The Cara Gala is annually attended by more than 550 civic, philanthropic, and business leaders and raises more than $750,000 for the nonprofit. Sponsorships for the Cara Gala are available at www.caragala.org, or by contacting Tara Harper at [email protected] or 312.798.3307.

About Cara Collective

Cara Collective seeks to fuel a courageous national movement to eradicate relational and financial poverty. Through our four entities – Cara, Cleanslate, Cara Connects, and Cara Plus – we engage job seekers, employers, and other organizations across the country to break the cycle of poverty through the power and purpose of employment. Since 1991, we've helped more than 8,100 people get placed into more than 13,400 jobs and get started on their path to real and lasting success. To learn more, please visit www.caracollective.org.

