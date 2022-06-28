Cara J. Krulewitch, CNM, Ph.D., FACNM, FAAN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cara J. Krulewitch, CNM, Ph.D., FACNM, FAAN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for her distinguished career in Epidemiology and Nurse-Midwifery, and in acknowledgment of her work as the Owner and CEO of CJ Consulting Group LLC.

Cara J. Krulewitch

With accomplishments that span academia, research, leadership, and executive roles, Dr. Cara J. Krulewitch's work has significantly impacted both the Epidemiology and healthcare fields. She is an experienced Ph.D. epidemiologist and nurse-midwife executive specializing in maternal-child and perinatal health, intimate partner violence, medical device epidemiology, and military healthcare.

In pursuit of higher education, Dr. Krulewitch first earned her Bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of Illinois, following a Diploma from Evanston Hospital School of Nursing and her BSN from the University of Illinois-Health Sciences Center. She then earned her Master of Science in Perinatal Nursing from the University of Illinois-Health Sciences Center. Dr. Krulewitch went on to earn her Ph.D. in Perinatal Epidemiology from the University of Maryland at Baltimore. To further her education, she earned a post-Masters certificate in Midwifery from SUNY Stony Brook University.

In 2007, Dr. Krulewitch began working as a Supervisory Epidemiologist for the FDA, where she remained until October 2012. She has served as the President of the Board of Directors for the American Midwifery Certification Board from 2009 to 2018 and the Director of Women's Health, Medical Ethics, and Patient Advocacy for the United States Department of Defense from 2012 to 2019. During this time, Dr. Krulewitch also taught in higher education as an Associate Professor for the University of Maryland School of Nursing, Associate Professor for the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Associate Professor for the Uniformed Services University of Health Science.

Currently, Dr. Krulewitch has served on the Treasurer Board of Directors for the American College of Nurses and Midwives since 2019 and the Board of Directors for the Pregnancy Aid Center INC in Greenbelt, MD. In addition, she teaches as an Adjunct Faculty for the Maryville University of Saint Louis, Adjunct Associate Professor of Clinical Research and Leadership for the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Contributing Faculty at Walden University College of Nursing.

Beginning in 2015, Dr. Krulewitch has served as the Owner and CEO of CJ Consulting LLC. CJ Consulting Group is a scientific consulting firm that specializes in extensive database analysis, FDA regulatory processes and pharmacoepidemiology, and conducting scientific research.

Dr. Krulewitch maintains an active affiliation with the American Academy of Nursing, where she was inducted in 2016, has been a Fellow of the American College of Nurse-Midwives since 2008, and serves on Expert Panels for both Women's Health and Maternal and Child Health.

On a personal note, Dr. Krulewitch enjoys gardening and traveling in her free time. She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to the great, late Dr. Allen Herman and her special uncle, Byron Krulewitch.

