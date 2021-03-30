Cara Leonard-Munn joins Bellwether Asset Management to lead Debt Team

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Asset Management, Inc. ("Bellwether") announced today that it has hired Cara Leonard-Munn as Senior Vice President, Debt Asset Management. In her new role, Mrs. Munn will be responsible for leading the Bellwether debt asset management team which oversees a wide variety of real estate debt investments, inclusive of private loans and public securities.

Mrs. Munn joins Bellwether from CBRE where she provided structured finance advisory services and Savills plc. where she led the Global Hotel Group investment banking platform's expansion into the US. Previously, Mrs. Munn led the Structured Investments platform at Lowe Enterprises Investors and was a member of the real estate principal investment team at Canyon Capital. Mrs. Munn started her career as an attorney at Cox, Castle & Nicholson.

"Bellwether Asset Management is extremely pleased to add Cara to lead our Debt Asset Management group," said Dennis Grzeskowiak, Bellwether Co-Founder and Principal. "Our outsourced asset management services are viewed as best in class, and Cara's addition to the team bolsters our capabilities and reputation." Joe Mossotti, Bellwether Co-Founder and Principal, commented further, "Cara's significant experience in structured finance in addition to her legal background is the perfect fit to grow and manage our debt asset management platform, which continues to see significant demand from both new and recurring client engagements."

"Throughout my career I have been drawn to dynamic organizations that are characterized by great people and great opportunities, and Bellwether fits that description perfectly," said Mrs. Munn. "I am excited to be a part of the Bellwether debt team as we continue to offer new and custom solutions that start with our core asset and portfolio management services and are enhanced by data analytics tools driven by market-leading technology, proprietary market research and a tremendous team of professionals."

Combining its proprietary data analytics platform with an array of asset and portfolio management specialties, Bellwether's services have been deployed globally across $57 billion of real estate assets, including over 37,000 residential units, 50,000 hotel keys and 80 million square feet of office and industrial properties. The Bellwether platform has been utilized by our clients up and down the capital stack (including equity, preferred equity, mezzanine debt and senior debt) plus a variety of corporate investments in real estate operating companies and REIT vehicles.

ABOUT BELLWETHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Founded in 2013 and based in Los Angeles, CA, Bellwether partners with clients to provide a proven institutional platform with scalable solutions for each of their real estate needs. Initially engaged by Oaktree Capital's Real Estate group to support the development of an asset management services platform, Bellwether has continued to expand its proprietary suite of management services, data analytics, research tools and reporting capabilities to a variety of investment firms, family offices, lenders, and start-ups. Bellwether is 100% owned and controlled by its principals and key employees. To learn more, visit www.bellwetheram.com.

Contact:

David Ebeling

949-278-7851

[email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Asset Management, Inc.