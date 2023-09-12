Carabiner Communications Is A Sponsor Of The 2023 National Cyber Summit

One of the Southeast's top marketing and PR firms, Carabiner offers experience supporting identity verification, fraud management, and other technology companies that are mission-critical in the digital age

ATLANTA and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carabiner Communications, an Atlanta-based full-spectrum marketing and public relations firm, announced today that it is a Bronze Sponsor of the 14th annual National Cyber Summit conference taking place at Huntsville's Von Braun Center on September 20-21. The National Cyber Summit is the nation's most innovative cybersecurity technology event, offering diverse focus areas, top speakers, and unmatched accessibility.

"The National Cyber Summit provides one of the best ways to learn, collaborate, and meet innovators and leaders in the cybersecurity arena," said Peter Baron, CEO of Carabiner Communications. "Considering our core focus areas of business technology and healthcare—industries where digital security is paramount—and our headquarters' proximity to Huntsville, one of the nation's largest tech hubs, it makes sense for us to participate in the National Cyber Summit in a big way."

Carabiner's marketing and PR experience extends to clients within the cybersecurity space, including in such areas as identity verification, fraud management, and network security. Agency clients have included such companies as IDology, DataSeers, and Integrated Biometrics, among others. The agency also works with private companies where security is especially critical, including in the fintech, healthcare, and biotech industries.

As the cyber-threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve and become increasingly sophisticated, there are over 660,000 cybersecurity job openings in the United States, with only 69 skilled cybersecurity workers for every 100 that employers demand. The global average data breach cost was $4.35 million in 2022.

Breaches have been costliest within the healthcare industry for 12 consecutive years, with an average data breach cost reaching $10.10 million last year.

"The National Cyber Summit is one of the largest and longest-running events of its kind in the country, offering unique educational, collaborative, and workforce-development opportunities," said Jamie Miller, President of Cyber Huntsville and President/CEO of cybersecurity company Mission Multiplier. "Whether you're a subject matter expert or visionary, a company looking to hire, or an industry newcomer, it's the place for making connections and learning about emerging threats and countering solutions. As we are each year, we're appreciative of our many sponsors that make this annual event possible."

Carabiner Communications is headquartered in Atlanta with staff in 12 states. Its clients span B2B technology and healthcare startups and high-growth companies, including multinational enterprises. The agency was ranked at #5 on Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2023 List of Largest PR Firms.

Carabiner Communications is also part of the Plexus PR Group, a prestigious international network of communications agencies.

