Caracal Academy Golf Tournament Raises Record $97,000 to Support Future Leaders

Annual fundraiser celebrates scholarship recipients and advances mission to expand educational opportunity for inspiring young leaders

PETERSBURG, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Academy is pleased to announce that its third annual scholarship golf tournament has raised a record-breaking $97,000 to support student scholarships and leadership development initiatives through the organization's Charles A. Roberts and Ann E. Lamb scholarship programs.

Scholarship recipients Madison Snyder and Marcus Jeter Jr.

Held at Dogwood Trace Golf Course in Petersburg, Virginia, this year's event welcomed 22 golf teams along with more than 20 additional patrons and supporters. Organizers described the outing as the most successful tournament to date, citing strong community participation, enthusiastic sponsor support, and growing momentum around Caracal Academy, a year-long leadership development and mentorship program for high-potential candidates ages 18 to 25.

"This tournament was a powerful reflection of what Caracal Academy stands for," said Chuck Ellis, Chairman of the Board of Caracal Academy. "Every conversation, every partnership, and every contribution helped advance our mission to expand educational opportunity and develop the next generation of principled leaders. It was inspiring to see so many people invest in a future where young people are equipped to lead and make a lasting difference."

A leader in health care solutions and recycling services, Caracal Products & Services launched Caracal Academy to provide young entrepreneurs with guidance, resources and networks that might otherwise be out of reach. Caracal also offers two scholarships to high school seniors and students enrolled in college, post-secondary and trade schools. The company celebrated a major milestone this year with the graduation of its first two four-year scholarship recipients:

Marcus Jeter Jr. , who graduated from Tuskegee University, in Tuskegee, Alabama, with a degree in construction science and management





, who graduated from Tuskegee University, in Tuskegee, Alabama, with a degree in construction science and management Madison Snyder, who graduated from Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with a degree in nursing

Both students were members of Caracal Academy's Cohort 2, which launched during the 2022–2023 academic year. They are the first scholars to complete four-year degrees with sustained support from Caracal's scholarship and mentorship programs.

"The success of Marcus and Madison is a testament to what's possible when talent, hard work, and opportunity converge," said Don Roberts, founder and CEO of Caracal Products & Services. "Watching them complete their degrees and prepare for meaningful careers reinforces why we remain committed to investing in students who have the potential to become tomorrow's leaders."

Snyder expressed deep gratitude to Caracal Academy and the Charles A. Roberts scholarship for helping make her career in nursing possible.

"The Caracal Academy scholarship afforded me the opportunity to graduate with less debt but with an appreciation for the hand up it provided," she said. "To the donors and supporters of the Caracal Academy scholarships, I would like to say thank you. I have appreciated the financial assistance more than you can imagine. I hope that my career as a registered nurse in a hospital that provides care to an underserved population makes you proud."

Jeter noted that the Charles A. Roberts scholarship helped him develop essential skills for his career.

"The Caracal Academy scholarship has helped me pursue my degree by reducing financial stress and allowing me to focus more on my education and future goals. It gave me the opportunity to dedicate more time to learning and personal growth instead of worrying about expenses," said Jeter. "My education has prepared me for the future by helping me build knowledge, confidence, and problem-solving skills that I can apply in my career and everyday life. To the donors and supporters, thank you for investing in students like me. Your generosity creates opportunities and makes a meaningful difference in our lives and futures."

Caracal Academy and the Charles A. Roberts and Ann E. Lamb scholarship programs are made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including Taylor Corporation, White Hawk Retail Solutions LLC, and Dogwood Trace Golf Course. For more information, visit https://www.caracalcorp.com/about/community-investment/job-creation-mentoring-scholarships/

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com.

SOURCE Caracal Products & Services