Caracal Launches New Line of PPE Masks and Gowns for Health Care Professionals

DETROIT, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leader in the health care solutions, recycling services and distribution space, is proud to announce the launch of a versatile line of high-performance protective gowns and masks as part of its portfolio of products for health care professionals.

Caracal Medical Face Mask and Overhead Film Gown

"PPE gowns and masks must protect lives and empower the people wearing them to fulfill their vital missions every day," said Alan Jones, Caracal Senior Vice President of Healthcare Solutions. "We engineer products built for every environment, from lightweight solutions for low-risk settings to materials that surpass the most rigorous protection standards. We remain committed to equipping frontline medical workers with the gear they need to meet the demands of their important work."

Partnering with leading medical PPE supplier, PRIMED Medical Products, Caracal will now offer two new gowns, the Overhead Film Gown and the Overhead AAMI Level 2 Isolation Gown, to support various clinical environments. The company is also introducing three medical face masks that offer varying levels of protection.

The Overhead Film Gown is made of a single, lightweight layer of protective polyethylene film, which provides a strong level of protection from fluid exposure. The open-back design provides breathability to keep the wearer cool and comfortable on the job. The Overhead AAMI Level 2 Isolation Gown features breathable SMS material that promotes strength and fluid resistance. It is ideally suited for tasks involving minimal to low risk of fluid exposure. Both gowns are equipped with a convenient overhead neck closure and ergonomically aligned thumb loops. The AAMI Level 2 Isolation gown has the addition of elastic cuffs to help keep the cuff in place.

Caracal has introduced two medical face masks with Advancing Standards Transforming Markets (ASTM) Level 2 protection, for light to moderate risks of splash, spray, or bodily fluid exposure. These masks offer protection during wound care, line changes, dental work, and procedures. The company also introduced an ASTM Level 3 face mask, which provides the highest level of protection. These masks are designed for use during medical procedures such as trauma care or care for ER or ICU patients.

Caracal Products & Services is proud to partner with PRIMED Medical Products to bring to market protective products that offer the perfect balance of comfort and protection. Based in North America, PRIMED provides a range of comfortable, protective PPE styles designed to meet the diverse needs of clinical teams, with tailored operational solutions geared toward supply chain resilience.

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services, visit https://www.caracalcorp.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Caracal Products & Services