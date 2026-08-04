Caracal President & CEO Don Roberts Named Tour de Cure Chair of the American Diabetes Association® of Michigan

Business leader advocates for health equity, awareness and access to care for underserved communities

DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leader in health care solutions, recycling services, and distribution, is proud to announce that President and CEO Don Roberts has been appointed Tour de Cure chair of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) of Michigan. In this role, he will advocate for awareness, prevention and access to care in underserved communities.

Caracal President and CEO Don Roberts

Roberts brings a personal connection to this cause. Growing up in a predominantly African American community where diabetes was highly prevalent, he saw firsthand how limited awareness and education affected individuals and families. His experience was reinforced by his mother's work as a school nurse in settings where many children struggled with undiagnosed or unmanaged diabetes.

"I am honored to serve the ADA in its important work," said Roberts. "Those suffering from this disease are not a statistic to me; they are my close friends and neighbors. Education is key to helping those we love live healthy, full, and vibrant lives, and I look forward to doing my part to raise awareness of these issues."

Roberts has been active within the ADA's Michigan chapter, serving as one of the organization's Tour de Cure bike-racing fundraising supporters. Held June 13, 2026, at Domino's Farms Petting Farm in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the event raised $370,305. Caracal served as a sponsor for the event and raised $2,530 as a team. The proceeds support awareness and advocacy initiatives, as well as lifesaving medical research.

The American Diabetes Association® focuses on tackling the most critical challenges in diabetes care and prevention, including improving diabetes management, addressing obesity, transforming food and nutrition, and enhancing primary and collaborative care to drive meaningful, lasting improvements. The organization is comprised of a network of more than 565,000 volunteers, including people with diabetes, their families, and their caregivers; a professional society of nearly 12,000 health care professionals; and more than 400 staff members.

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services, please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Bergman

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SOURCE Caracal Products & Services